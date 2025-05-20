PenSAR, emergency crews extract an injured ATV rider from area west of Summerland.

Photo: PenSAR PenSAR deployed their Helicopter CDFL team to help extract an injured ATV rider on Sunday

An injured ATV rider had to be lifted out by helicopter out of the backcountry west of Summerland on Sunday evening.

The Penticton and District Search and Rescue Team said they got a call from RCMP requesting assistance in extracting the rider from the Fish Lake Road area.

"An acquaintance on scene was able to offer assistance by relaying injuries and location to emergency services via cell phone," PenSAR wrote in their social media post.

Both ground crews and the helicopter team were deployed, while Summerland Fire and BCEHS personnel came in to help stabilize the subject while awaiting the helicopter long line team.

"The transfer to the awaiting BCEHS Ambulance was successful."

PenSAR thanked Summerland Fire and BCEHS personnel for making their location easily seen from the air while conducting the rescue.

"[This was a] collaborative effort from these agencies, along with Penticton Summerland RCMP, in getting the injured party to medical care," they wrote.

"PenSAR would like to remind the public that although emergency services are on standby to help 24/7, reaching and extracting injured individuals in remote or difficult terrain can take time. We thank the cooperative friends of the injured party for their role in supporting a safe and successful extraction."

PenSAR provides services, free of charge, 24/7 and urges people not to wait for the situation to become dire before calling for help.