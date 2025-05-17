Summerland distillery hosting fundraiser in support of MS research and care

Photo: Controlled Entropy Distilling Inc. Sip & Savour at Controlled Entropy Distilling's MS Fundraiser

A small-batch artisan distillery at the north end of Summerland having a fundraiser in support of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at the end of the month.

Controlled Entropy Distilling, which is run by husband and wife co-owners Shea Bennett and Nahome Boule-Paquette, will be hosting a Sip & Savour event.

Bennett shared that she was diagnosed with MS in 2021, so this is a fundraiser close to her heart.

"MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with approximately 1 in 400 people living with the disease. Although there is no cure for MS yet, early diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms, reduce relapses, and improve quality of life," she shared.

The fundraiser will support of Multiple Sclerosis research and care, with all proceeds donated from every ticket, every sip, and every raffle entry. All proceeds will be donated to MS Canada.

Come out to Controlled Entropy Distilling on Saturday, May 31 from noon to 5 p.m. for signature cocktails

The day will include a gift basket raffle, which are filled with donations from local businesses.

Bennet said she is hoping to make this an annual fundraiser.