Unplanned emergency watermain repairs happening on Summerland's Prairie Valley Road

Photo: File photo An unplanned emergency watermain repair is currently underway on Prairie Valley Road

The District of Summerland said their crews are working on an unplanned emergency watermain repair on Friday afternoon, which is currently underway on Prairie Valley Road.

Affected Areas include Prairie Valley Rd (between Walker Ave and Saunders Cres), Grant Ave, Karlstrom Pl, Prior Pl and Sinclair Rd (south of Prairie Valley Rd).

The district said the properties will be without water until approximately 6:30 p.m.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as our crews work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

The Lowertown area experienced a temporary water service disruption on Wednesday due to planned maintenance.