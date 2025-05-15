Summerland Secondary School teacher charged with voyeurism

Photo: File photo A Summerland high school teacher was charged with voyeurism for incidents in December 2023

A Summerland Secondary School teacher has been charged with voyeurism.

Taylor Paul Holubetz, born in 1988, is alleged to have observed or recorded a victim for a sexual purpose in December 2023, according to court records.

The charges were sworn against him on April 23.

The circumstances behind the charge aren't known at this time, including whether the incident took place on school property.

Files from the Okanagan Skaha Teachers' Union from October 2024, show Holubetz working for the school district since Sept. 1, 2021. Holubetz is not currently listed as an employee.

Holubetz was scheduled for his first appearance on Wednesday morning in Penticton court, however, according to court records, he has another appearance scheduled for June 11. If he fails to show, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Castanet reached out to SD67 for comment, and in an emailed statement, said the "district is aware of this legal matter and can confirm that this individual is not currently teaching in SD67."



"As the matter is currently before the courts, we are unable to provide further comment."