Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland searching for home for 2 sweet cat sisters

Casey Richardson

Two super sweet and social cats are looking to find their forever home after being cared for by the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

Luna and Lilo are sister cats that are about ten years old.

"They do not have to go together as they're not bonded, but they do kind of like each other," Critteraid President Lori Huot-Stewart said.

"Not much is known about them. We don't have any history on them whatsoever, so we just kind of start with what we do know, and we go from there. There is no medical issues. All the blood work came back perfect."

Luna is all black while Lilo is the tabby.

Huot-Stewart said they kind of start off shy, but they do warm up to people quite quickly.

"So we think with the right introduction, that you would have a really good success. We really think they're going to do well in a home," she added.

If you're interested in meeting either or both of these two cuties, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention ' Luna and Lilo' to arrange your appointment.