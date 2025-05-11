Last Week for early bird registration for the Summerland's Giant’s Head Run

Photo: File photo Last Week for Early Bird Registration for the 2025 Summerland Giant’s Head Run

It's the last week to register early for the District of Summerland’s 41st annual Giant’s Head Run.

The run takes place on Saturday, June 7, with the start and finish line remain outside of the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre.

Runners can choose between a 5.7 km urban loop and a 10.3 km run that takes them around the base of Giant’s Head Mountain.

The feature event is during Action Festival Weekend, features family fun zone supported by Par-T-Perfect and Amuzing rentals, a pancake breakfast by donation championed by Orca Swim Club, a family photo booth and games for all ages.

Post-race refreshments will be available for all athletes. The Kids Fun Zone will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and post-race awards start at 10:30 a.m.

New for this year is free cheer kits from Summerland Recreation to encourage community members to space out on both race routes to support the runners.

Kits will be available for pick up in the first week of June. To book one, contact Summerland Recreation at 250-494-0447 or [email protected]

The Giant’s Head Run is also still in need of volunteers, who help out before, during, and after the event, including course set up and take down, route marshals, package pick up, fun-zone leaders, and more.

Those interested in volunteering can contact [email protected].

Early Bird pricing ends on May 17, with online registration scheduled to close at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31. In person registration will be available at the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre from 7 .m. to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday June 7.

The first 450 registrants will be guaranteed a race shirt. Participants can register at www.raceroster.com.