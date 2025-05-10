Summerland problem property given more time to address building issues

Photo: District of Summerland Summerland problem property continually work to address issues with their buildings

A Summerland property working to address its issues of non-compliance with the district's building bylaws was given more time on Tuesday.

Council approved the placement of a Remedial Action Order against the owners of 7311 Hillborn Street during the March 25 meeting, which, if changes weren't made, would move towards the district disconnecting water and electrical services at the property.

Structures have been built on a property at the south side of Hillborn Street since 2005, and all have been without a building permit or the required building inspections, according to staff's reports.

Staff reported that site visits to the property as well as multiple letters of notice have been sent to the owners in attempts to resolve the non-compliance issue of occupancy, specifically with the packing plant building that was constructed in 2021.

Further illegal occupancy of the new cherry sorting facility had been identified by staff.

In March, staff said fines placed against the property owners total a balance of $25,500.

A Remedial Action Order was approved by council on Sept. 26, 2023, for one building, which required the removal of all items, securing both floors of the building from access and the disconnection of power.

On Nov. 10, 2023, this work was confirmed to be completed by the owners and subsequent inspections have shown that the temporary farm worker accommodations have remained unoccupied. Some storage of tools still occur in the lower level, which workers access.

In November of 2023, council passed a motion deferring the decision to place a Notice on Title until this past April 30, to allow the landowners an opportunity to develop a plan to bring the building into compliance or demolish it.

The owners have since requested reconsideration of the time deadline imposed in the order with an extension to June 10 for the outstanding work to be completed.

On Tuesday, the owners appeared before council, wanting to outline their progress so far, and reasons behind their requests for extensions.

"Since fall of 2023, which is when we've been kind of trying to obtain the occupancy, we've worked through several deficiency lists provided by the engineers and building officials," Chanpreet Sandhu said.

She alleged that there has been high level of turnover of building official personnel at the district, which "has led to continuous shift of the goal post," and new items kept getting added to the list of deficiencies.

"We took the necessary steps to ensure all identified deficiencies were addressed and resolved, except for the mechanical system and new exterior stairs," she added.

Further, the farm has experienced financial difficulties with recent tough growing years and delays in payments from BC Tree Fruits, which ceased operations last year.

"I just want to point out that the previous meeting was full of false and derogatory systems, which are untrue and, quite frankly, inflammatory. We, along with our coordinating professionals, have consistently worked towards securing occupancy," Sandhu said.

"New deficiencies continue to emerge, making it feel as though the requirements for approval keep shifting, just as we near completion."

She added that they are near the finish line and hope to have all deficiencies resolved prior to the start of this season.

CAO Graham Statt responded to the Sadhu's presentation by saying that the district has a "very different view of a lot of the events that have been relayed."

"I'm not sure it would be a good use of time to rehash all of our perspectives on all the points that were made. The key thing we're recommending today is the extension, and we've done that collaboratively," he added.

Calvin Meiklejohn with MAD Studio Architecture Firm also spoke to council, and said they've been involved from the beginning of work in 2021.

"There's a couple things that have popped up unfortunately, when you come in with fresh eyes, probably what happened to the most recent inspector to see things with fresh eyes, perhaps saw a thing or two that wasn't done," he added.

"We know that there are some flaws during construction that were addressed a year and a half ago, and we are done with them."

Coun. Martin Val Alphen asked if the bylaw enforcement officer was happy with health and safety issues at this point at the property, which staff they will be if they sign off on June 10.

Coun. Adrienne Betts said she found this to be a reasonable request for an extension.

"Provided that it can be completed, then that would be amazing to be able to support this local business moving forward with a successful cherry packing season," she added.

The Sandhu's also explained that their temporary farm worker accommodations have remained unoccupied and their pitch was to demolish it next year.

"We propose to apply for the Demo Permit in March 2026 and to demolish the un-permitted structure before May 5th, 2026. This timeline is based on the expected receipt of our working capital funds—typically received in mid-to-late April—which will enable us to cover the cost of demolition," their letter to council reads.

Council unanimously approved the extension request, as well as filing the Notice on Title for the accommodation building.