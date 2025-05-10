Summerland seeking feedback on preliminary plans for local mountain hiking trails

Photo: District of Summerland View from one of Summerland's local mountains.

The District of Summerland has unveiled trails plans for Conkle and Cartwright Mountains.

The plans are just a recommendation for "if and when resourcing is available, to establish a more coordinated and formalized approach to the development and management of the trail systems," according to a District press release issued Friday.

"Informed by the extensive learnings from the first round of engagement, the draft trails plans are now ready for review and input. The District is inviting trail users, interested parties, and residents to now review the draft plans and share their input on them," reads the press release.

Online surveys and details about the draft plans are available online here.

Plus, an open house will be held on May 21 at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre in Summerland on a drop-in basis between 5:30 and 7:30 pm.

Members of the District's consulting team RC Strategies plus municipal staffers will be in attendance to answer questions.

"We are proud of our trail network in Summerland, which provides recreation and tourism opportunities, and supports the health and well-being of our residents," reads a quote from Erin Trainer, deputy mayor.

"Creation of these plans is a critical council priority because we want a trail system which is safe, environmentally friendly and which grows sustainably alongside our community. We invite everyone to take the time to be involved in this important work!”

For more information or to send input, email [email protected].