Trusted partnership between SaskTel and Sunrise Credit Union empowers progress

Connecting communities

Photo: Sunrise Credit Union SaskTel helped Sunrise Credit Union modernize its network with a customized, reliable solution that brought all 19 branches securely together.

In today’s digital world, secure and reliable connectivity is a must-have—especially for businesses spread across rural and remote areas, where network gaps can slow productivity and limit growth. That’s why Sunrise Credit Union, which serves over 35,000 members across 19 branches in southwestern Manitoba, decided it was time to modernize.

“Our systems were still working, but they weren’t built for the future,” says Kelly Scott, vice-president of IT at Sunrise. “We needed a solution that could scale with us.”

Their search led them to SaskTel—Saskatchewan’s leading communications provider. While better known in their home province, SaskTel has been expanding throughout Western Canada, helping organizations tackle complex connectivity challenges with tailored, high-performance solutions.

From the beginning, SaskTel took a different approach. “They didn’t just show up with a pitch,” Scott says. “They spent time understanding our environment and our needs. Then they came back with a plan that was built specifically for us.”

Photo: SaskTel Rooted in service, SaskTel supports Canadian businesses with trusted networks and personal expertise.

That plan led to a complete overhaul of Sunrise’s network. SaskTel replaced outdated equipment at all 19 branches, including switches, VoIP systems, routers, firewalls and Wi-Fi. They also implemented a flexible SD-WAN solution, connecting every location through a single, secure, high-speed network.

For Sunrise’s senior IT officer, Belinda Griffith, the upgrade was transformational. “Now, everything runs faster and more reliably—and we’ve seen a major drop in downtime.” Beyond performance, the new system gives Sunrise’s IT team more visibility and control. With real-time diagnostics and intelligent routing, issues are resolved quickly and efficiently. Just as importantly, the new setup supports Sunrise’s internal team. “We’re still hands-on with our systems,” Griffith says. “But having SaskTel manage the outer perimeter gives us breathing room. It’s like gaining an experienced extension of our own team.”

What began as a tech upgrade has grown into a true partnership. “This isn’t a typical vendor relationship,” Scott says. “It’s built on trust and shared goals. SaskTel’s shown they’re invested in our success.”

For B.C. businesses—especially those in rural or regional areas—SaskTel might not be top of mind. But Sunrise’s story shows what’s possible when you work with a provider that listens first and delivers smart, scalable solutions.

