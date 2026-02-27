StandOUT

New owners of The Vista Inn in Kamloops complete stunning renovations

Photo: Contributed All rooms at The Vista Inn have been renovated under new ownership.

The transformation of The Vista Inn is complete.

Kamloops residents Sheila and Shaun Minten purchased the motel in 2021, and spent the last four years renovating the property into a beautiful new home away from home for anyone who spends a night or more.

Photo: Contributed

Perched above the city with sweeping, unobstructed views of the Thompson Valley, The Vista Inn offers guests a front-row seat to some of the most striking scenery in Kamloops. From its vantage point, visitors can look down toward the river and across to Mount Peter and Mount Paul, taking in panoramic views that set the tone for a relaxing stay.

Guests are welcomed into newly renovated rooms that blend comfort with a modern aesthetic. Though the building dates back to the 1980s, it has undergone a complete refresh. Rooms are carpet-free and updated throughout, creating a clean, contemporary feel. Spacious layouts and plush beds are designed with rest in mind, whether travellers are in town for business, a tournament or a weekend getaway.

There are several layouts available as well, including an executive suite that has a living room and a bedroom, family rooms with three beds and some with kitchenettes that include full-size fridges.

Each room is equipped with a Nespresso machine, a detail coffee lovers will appreciate. Even the coffee pods are recyclable, part of The Vista Inn’s broader push toward sustainability. The hotel says it is working toward becoming 100% sustainable, taking steps to reduce waste and operate more responsibly.

Photo: Contributed Sheila Minten and her husband, Shaun, have renovated The Vista Inn.

Guests can start their morning with a grab-and-go breakfast included in standard rate packages, making it easy to fuel up before heading out to explore the city or hit the highway. For those staying longer or travelling cross-country, coin-operated guest laundry facilities are there for their convenience.

The new owners also renovated the outdoor pool, which was always a huge hit during the sizzling Kamloops summers and will be a beehive of activity once again.

The Vista Inn is also dog-friendly, welcoming four-legged companions along for the adventure. Its central location means many amenities, restaurants and attractions are close by—in some cases within walking distance—and free parking is available for those arriving by car.

The new space is also built on a commitment to supporting B.C. businesses, from mattresses made in Surrey to furniture crafted in Abbotsford. The hotel prioritizes Canadian suppliers wherever possible.

With standout views, a focus on local partnerships and a thoughtful approach to comfort and sustainability, The Vista Inn aims to provide more than just a place to sleep.

