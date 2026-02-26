StandOUT

Elevated Building Envelopes has new name but same commitment to community

New look, same dedication

Photo: Contributed Elevated Building Envelopes helped construct Sicamous Wellness Centre.

Elevated Building Envelopes Ltd. has been part of Vernon’s construction industry for nearly two decades.

The company recently rolled out a refreshed brand identity that includes the new company name, but its ownership and direction have not changed. The same experienced team and commitment to quality workmanship remain in place. The new moniker represents where the company is headed while continuing to deliver the trusted roofing and wall-envelope services clients across Vernon and the surrounding region.

Elevated has built a reputation as a premier roofing and wall-envelope contractor, working on projects throughout the North Okanagan, but its presence in the region is much bigger than that. The company has long supported local charitable initiatives, focusing initially on the Vernon SPCA. When the SPCA closed in the fall of 2023, the company redirected its efforts to Paws It Forward, a rescue organization dedicated to saving and rehoming dogs locally and abroad.

Community involvement has also included five years of designing and constructing the popular human foosball court at the Vernon Winter Carnival. The project has been supported through material donations from local businesses, including Vernon Winter Carnival, Tolko, Home Hardware and On Site Fencing. Elevated has also sponsored organizations and events such as the Vernon Vipers, the Rotary Dream Auction, Vernon Winter Games, Vernon BMX Club and Vernon Minor Football, along with supporting staff’s softball teams and contributing gift baskets and auction items to fundraisers throughout the city.

The company credits its staff for the steady growth that led to the rebrand. The employees’ experience and dedication are the backbone of daily operations and the driving force behind the company’s long-standing reputation for quality work.

Elevated recently conducted a Q&A with some of its team members to allow them to share a little bit about themselves, their roles and what it’s like to be part of the company. After all, Elevated Building Envelopes is built on its people first.

Brian Daniels, president

How long have you lived in Vernon? I’ve been a resident here for nine years and previously commuted from Kelowna for 10.

How would you describe Elevated’s approach to safety on the job? It’s a priority that’s assessed, implemented and reviewed with everyone involved on the project long before we’re even on the job.

What’s your favourite project since starting with Elevated? That’s a tie for me. The O’Rourke Family Estate Winery and Sparkling Hill Resort.

Brittany Goodwin, office manager

What do you love most about Vernon? Beautiful lakes, mountains and scenery.

How would you describe the team culture in one or two words? Positive and family.

What’s one thing Elevated does for its employees? Values them as people as well as workers.

Summer Muzyka, safety manager/national construction safety officer

What first attracted you to work at Elevated? Scope of work and past projects.

Do you feel supported in your training and skill development? Yes, if there is a course or seminar that can advance our skills the owners are fully supportive.

Would you recommend Elevated Building Envelopes as a place to work? Yes, I have had a great experience, and enjoy the camaraderie.

Elliot Clarkson, senior foreman

Do you feel your experience and input are valued at work? Definitely.

What’s one thing Elevated does for its employees? Praise, barbecues, benefits and employee reviews.

What’s your favourite project since starting with Elevated? BC Hydro’s Mica Dam roof replacement.

Clarkson is the company’s longest-serving employee, with 27 years of combined service across Elevated and its affiliated predecessor.

Elevated’s commitment to the community and to professionalism is not lost on its clients, either. Scott Builders project manager Taylor Hogg says the experience of working with the company on the Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre was rewarding.

“Their on-site team consistently went out of their way to find practical solutions that didn’t compromise the design,” Hogg says. “It’s truly appreciated when you have individuals who are solution-oriented rather than just pointing out issues. In multiple instances where the exact details weren’t shown on the drawings, their team figured it out—and they always took the time to ask for approval and double-check any changes before proceeding.

“I honestly can’t say enough good things about their team. It’s been a pleasure working with them, and I hope we have the opportunity to collaborate on future projects.”

Elevated’s new brand highlights the people, projects and community connections that continue to shape the company. Through staff insights and local involvement, Elevated’s values and commitment remain firmly rooted in Vernon. The management and staff sincerely thanks the people and contracting community that has supported it throughout its entire journey.

The company’s new website will be operational soon, so for more information about Elevated Building Envelopes, give the team a call at 250-542-5544.

