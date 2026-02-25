StandOUT

Join Kalamalka Starfish Society today to ensure all children eat on weekends

Let no child go hungry

Photo: Contributed The North Okanagan Starfish Program is looking for board members, and marketing and fundraising volunteers who will make a difference.

At the end of each week across the North Okanagan, something quiet and powerful happens.

Food bags are tucked into little hands. Teachers offer goodbye waves. And inside those bags for 236 elementary students in 21 local schools, is something many of us take for granted.

Food for the weekend.

For some children, that bag is the difference between anxiety and security. Between distraction and focus. Between hunger and hope.

That bag is delivered because of the North Okanagan Starfish Program, powered entirely by volunteers through the Kalamalka Starfish Society.

A small bag, a big impact

During the school week, many children have access to meal programs. Weekends, however, can be different. For families navigating food insecurity, Saturday and Sunday can be long.

The Starfish Program provides nutritious, easy-to-prepare food each weekend so children can return to school Monday morning ready to learn, participate and thrive.

It’s practical.

It’s local.

And it works.

But it doesn’t happen by accident.

Behind every food bag is a network of community members organizing logistics, managing partnerships, raising funds and ensuring accountability. Quiet leadership. Steady commitment. Real impact.

The next chapter requires new leaders

The Kalamalka Starfish Society is now inviting new community members to step forward—as volunteers as well as board directors.

This is more than attending a meeting.

It’s about stewarding a program that directly impacts hundreds of local children every week. It’s about governance, sustainability and thoughtful growth. It’s about ensuring every donated loonie and toonie stretches as far as possible.

Board service and fundraising-marketing positions require a commitment of approximately 12 hours a month for a two-year term. Skills in fundraising, communications, finance, governance or community engagement are especially welcome, but heart and commitment matter most.

If you’ve been looking for a way to contribute meaningfully to your community, this is tangible leadership with visible results.

Be a Starfish

There’s an old story about someone throwing stranded starfish back into the ocean one by one. “It matters to this one,” they say.

In the North Okanagan, it matters to 236 children—every single weekend.

If you believe no child should face a weekend without food, consider stepping forward.

To learn more about volunteering or serving on the board of directors, contact [email protected].

Because when a community decides that children matter, extraordinary things happen.

And it starts with one bag. One volunteer. One leader.

