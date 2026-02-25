StandOUT

Inspire Consignment Boutique offers new life to gently worn pre-owned clothes

High-end clothing for less

Photo: Contributed Inspire Consignment Boutique owner Pepi Kotsalis offers a large range of mid- to high-end consignment clothing, accessors and footwear in her Vernon store.

With the current state of the economy and rising cost of clothing, the popularity of consignment stores is growing.

So, a welcome addition in the Vernon area has been Inspire Consignment Boutique, which opened in August. A curated boutique-style store that carries mid- to high-end brands of women’s clothing, accessories and footwear for far less than regular retail prices, Inspire has proved to be a popular destination for shoppers since it opened.

The store, located at 104-2800 29th Street in downtown Vernon, prides itself on offering high-quality, new and previously owned clothing and accessories at prices everyone can afford.

“At Inspire, we understand the importance of affordable fashion and we are driven to support initiatives that empower women and families and create positive change,” says the store's website.

Photo: Contributed Inspire Consignment Boutique is located at 104-2800 29th Street in downtown Vernon.

Promoting a circular economy by building relationships with its consignors, every item the store sells has a story and gets a new life. Inspire is helping to create a sustainable future and connects with a community that values quality and purpose.

“Together, let's inspire change,” it declares.

For owner Pepi Kotsalis, sustainability is central to Inspire’s mission. It means giving new life to pieces already in circulation — embracing conscious consumerism, extending the lifespan of clothing, and helping reduce waste in a meaningful, everyday way.

It was her dream to open the type of top-notch consignment store she now runs after she retired from teaching.

Now she is able provide that same opportunity to other women and families in the community.

Inspire Consignment Boutique is always looking for beautiful, high-quality women’s fashion—athletic wear, everyday pieces, business attire, accessories, and footwear. If you have items that deserve a fresh start, they would love to see them. You can contact the boutique via its webpage at inspireconsignment.com.

The boutique accepts up to five items per visit from consignors. Items must be clean, pressed and ready for the sales floor and should be in reusable bags or on hangers if possible. When you’re ready, simply fill out the form on the boutique’s website to book an appointment. The boutique is currently accepting spring and summer items only.

Unlike other consignment stores, Inspire displays its clothes, accessories and footwear in grouped themes, rather than everything hanging, row upon row, forcing shoppers to sort through masses of clothes looking for what they want. The store also offers advice on matching clothes, accessories and footwear.

The spacious 1,500-square-foot boutique welcomes shoppers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Inspire Consignment Boutique is closed on Mondays.

For more information, go to Inspire Consignment’s webpage at inspireconsignment.com, call 604 790-2798 or email the store at [email protected]. The boutique is also on Facebook and Instagram under Inspire Consignment.

