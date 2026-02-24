StandOUT

Okanagan Inclusion looking for home share providers who will make big impact

Welcoming homes wanted

Photo: DepositPhotos The Shared Living program is rewarding to both the provider and the individual.

Okanagan Inclusion is putting out the call for caring individuals and families in the South Okanagan and Similkameen to open their homes—and their lives—to an adult with a developmental disability.

Through its Shared Living program, Okanagan Inclusion matches adults who need varying levels of support with approved home share providers who can offer a stable, welcoming place to live.

“It can really be people at any stage of life,” says Okanagan Inclusion CEO Leanne Williams. “What matters most is compassion and a willingness to enrich someone else’s life. The goal is for the person to truly become part of the family.”

Support looks different for each individual. Some may need help with personal care, transportation, meal preparation, or attending appointments. Others may benefit from guidance with household routines, building social connections, or participating in community activities.

While some individuals are largely independent and able to shower, dress and manage daily tasks on their own, others require full support in many aspects of their lives. A key part of the provider’s role is to help people develop skills and become as independent as possible.

The Shared Living model offers a balance of support and autonomy. Individuals choose this option because it allows them to select a home environment and provider that align with their goals, preferences, and lifestyle. In some homes, everyone spends a great deal of time together; in others, the relationship is more independent. Both approaches can be successful.

For families of adults with developmental disabilities, knowing their loved one is supported within a caring household can bring peace of mind.

“The individual’s family often feels relieved knowing their adult son or daughter has that extra layer of support,” Williams says. It’s really a lifestyle and the mutual benefits to both home share provider and individual can be rewarding.”

Home share providers are contracted and paid by Okanagan Inclusion, which receives funding from Community Living BC. Support services are in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including an emergency on-call system.

The approval process to become a provider is thorough to ensure long-term success. Applicants must complete first aid training, a criminal record check, provide references and a driver’s abstract. There is also a home study consisting of several interviews, along with a health and safety review.

“We work hard to make sure it’s a strong match,” Williams says. “The intention is for this to be a long-term arrangement. We don’t want people moving year after year because the fit wasn’t right.”

Those interested in learning more about opening their home and becoming part of someone’s support network can visit the Okanagan Inclusion website here. You can also reach out via email at [email protected].

The experience is life-changing—for both the individual receiving support and the family providing it.

