ABCD Daycare in Kamloops empowers children

Child-focused daycare

Photo: Contributed ABCD Daycare in Kamloops teaches children to believe from a very young age that it is not just humans who exist in this world. They we are only a part of it, alongside animals, plants and all living beings.

ABCD Daycare believes we all have an impact on the world we live in, including the very young.

It says it enhances children to believe from a very young age that it is not just humans who exist in this world, we are only a part of it, alongside animals, plants, and all living beings and we treat everyone and every being with the same respect.

The daycare says the children at its centre are not just living in the world, they also have an impact on the Earth.

The daycare, which opened at 1799 Springview Place in Kamloops in October, provides a safe and comforting space, with large inside and outside areas that can accommodate all the children at the centre at the same time. The daycare is licensed for 65 children.

It has a proven track record of fostering growth and excellence in young minds, ensuring a bright future for every child. It helps empower children to reach their full potential and is a trusted partner in nurturing young talents.

The educators at ABCD have experience in the field to help students learn in their early, formative years. The qualified and experienced early childhood educators deliver early learning, creative arts and outdoor learning through both learning and play, both inside and outside. The manager has extensive experience working in the industry with children of all ages.

The early learning program focuses on nurturing key developmental milestones through play-based activities and personalized attention, laying a strong foundation for future learning.

According to the daycare, day-to-day learning is based on the weather, date, day and its approach to pedagogical narrations.

Inside, the centre focuses on neutral colours and wooden toys. The safe loose parts support but don’t overly stimulate the children, helping to regulate their emotions. Activities like Playdough sculpting help encourage independence and creativity and there is early learning if offered with basic science and math.

Outside, there are activities like sensory play in the sandbox, water play in the yard, as well as swings, tires, a “mud” kitchen, climbers and a slide to help keep the children active. Teachers lead experiments with plants, roots, gardening and science.

Everything is monitored and there are cameras throughout the centre that are accessible to management 24/7.

The children learn from a young age about recycling and reusing materials on a day-to-day basis.

The centre has separate nap rooms for children younger than 36 months and parents are welcome drop in and drop off their children to their own classrooms at the centre.

ABCD, which accepts children aged zero to five years, offers gradual entry to accommodate families during the first week of joining and there are no extra charges, as everything is covered by the daycare fee. Government subsidies are also available.

The centre is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is closed for two weeks in the summer to give staff vacation time without having to rotate shifts.

For more information, go to the centre’s Instagram, website at abcddaycare.com or call 250 879-1570.