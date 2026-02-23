StandOUT

All in One Telecommunications provides telecom solutions for business

Unique custom VoIP plans

With advances in technology, communication methods are changing and the Internet is playing a primary role.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), also known as IP telephony, is a set of technologies used primarily for voice communication over the Internet and allows voice calls to be transmitted over cell phones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops.

If your company is looking for an all-inclusive VoIP solution for business, All in One Telecommunications can help.

Photo: Contributed All in One Communications is based in Surrey but has an office in Kamloops.

The Surrey, B.C.-based company—with an office in Kamloops—provides customizable end-to-end business solutions for both external and internal communications, including VoIP.

“We’re a solution builder “ says Mitch Hughes, logistics co-ordinator for All in One Telecommunications, who works out of the Kamloops office.

Describing itself as a “digital nomad,” the solution's-oriented company provides a full range of telecommunications services for large and small businesses. It can provide telecommunications solutions, provide new equipment or use the existing equipment a company has on hand and even act as a telecom.

It also offers corporate cellular packages and services with access to all major providers—Telus, Bell and Rogers. All in One integrate wireless and fixed internet to facilitate its VoIP services to create an all-in-one solution for corporations.

According to Hughes and his Surrey-based partner Rhys Lobo, who handles the fulfillment side of the business and has been in the industry for 12 years, All in One’s VoIP plan differs from other plans in that it is all-inclusive. Rather than providing add-on services that are billed separately, the company makes all its features available and can switch off the ones a client does not want or need, such as call centre service, automatic voice and transcribed recordings of calls and video calls.

Photo: Contributed All in One Telecommunications logistics co-ordinator Mitch Hughes

The service also allows for VoIP calling for all employees at the same time, with no limit. It has its own VoIP server, unlike many other VoIP providers, and that means custom pricing, flexibility and no middle layers—local business supporting local business.

When it comes to what a company needs, there are no wrong choices, says Hughes.

All in One also offers a free bill analysis, where the company will work with clients to see if there’s a fit with one of its plans by analysing two months of bills for phone and data. In many cases, All in One can reduce a company’s telecommunications bill by between 20% and 30%.

With technology always improving, it helps to work with a company that can not only provide the most up-to-date technology but also stands behind its services, delivering them at a reasonable cost and providing one point of contact for service and support moving forward. There are no 1-800 numbers, just direct helpful customer service dealing with real people.

So, if your business is looking to upgrade its telecommunications, All in One Telecommunications can provide a range of solutions for you to determine which one is the best fit for your business.

For more information, contact Mitch Hughes in Kamloops at 250-571-8889, by email at [email protected] or go to the company’s website at allinonetelecom.ca.