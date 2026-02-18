StandOUT

Total Restoration Services in North Okanagan offers tips to prevent frozen pipes

Don't let your pipes freeze

Photo: Contributed Total Restoration Services is reminding everyone to take preventative pipe freezing measures.

Frozen pipes remain one of the most common and costly winter hazards for property owners across the North Okanagan.

That is particularly true during extreme cold snaps such as the ones that happened in December 2022 and January 2024, when temperatures plunged below -30 C in some communities.

The North Okanagan office of Total Restoration Services is reminding homeowners, property managers and insurance professionals to take preventative steps before temperatures drop.

Water freezes at 0 C, but pipes typically begin freezing when surrounding temperatures fall to about -7 C or lower. Uninsulated pipes in crawl spaces, attics, garages or exterior walls can freeze in a matter of hours. Smaller-diameter pipes and those carrying little or no flowing water are especially vulnerable.

When water freezes, it expands by about 9%, creating pressure that can exceed 2,000 pounds per square inch. Rather than bursting at the freeze point, pipes often rupture at joints or weakened sections where pressure builds between an ice blockage and a closed faucet.

The guide recommends insulating exposed pipes with foam sleeves or heat trace cables, sealing drafts around foundations and wall penetrations, disconnecting and draining outdoor hoses, and shutting off exterior faucets from inside the home. Residents are also advised to know the location of their main water shutoff valve in case of emergency.

Photo: Contributed

During cold spells, maintaining indoor temperatures of at least 12 C to 15 C is critical. Property owners should open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate and consider letting faucets drip slightly when temperatures fall below -15 C to reduce pressure buildup.

Vacant properties face heightened risk. Insurers typically require minimum indoor temperatures and regular inspections every 48 to 72 hours. Failure to maintain heat or document preventative measures can result in denied claims.

Warning signs of freezing include reduced water flow, frost on exposed pipes, unusual banging or gurgling noises, and foul odours from drains. If a pipe freezes, experts advise opening the affected faucet and applying gentle heat with a hair dryer or heating pad—never an open flame.

If a pipe bursts, immediate action is essential. Shut off the main water supply, turn off electricity in affected areas and contact emergency restoration professionals. According to industry estimates, the average insurance claim for water damage in Canada is about $16,000, while preventative measures often cost only a few hundred dollars annually.

In other words, preparation and vigilance can prevent thousands of dollars in damage and significant disruption during winter’s coldest days.

More information about Total Restoration Services in the North Okanagan can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.