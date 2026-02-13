StandOUT

Coldest Night of the Year helps those who are experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness

Coldest Night of Year soon

Photo: The Mustard Seed This year's Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Kamloops residents are invited to bundle up for a great cause later this month.

The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser returns to the Tournament Capital on Saturday, Feb. 28. It is a family-friendly, two- or five-kilometre fundraising walk held in support of local charities that serve people experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness. Tens of thousands of Canadians leave the warmth of their home each February to shine a light of welcome and compassion in their communities.

The national campaign, which was launched in 2011, has raised more than $75 million across 190 Canadian communities. The good news is 100% of net proceeds stay local, supporting charity partners in the communities where the funds are raised. The Mustard Seed Kamloops is the event facilitator.

“Coldest Night of the Year is a simple but powerful way for people in Kamloops to show up for their neighbours,” says Katie Hutchins, who serves as Mustard Seed Kamloops’ community and volunteer engagement manager. “Winter can be especially challenging for individuals experiencing homelessness or poverty, and this event gives our community a tangible way to stand in solidarity. When people walk together, it sends a message that care and compassion are stronger than isolation.”

In Kamloops, there are two ways to participate.

Join The Mustard Seed’s organized, in-person main event featuring clearly marked two- and five-kilometre routes. There will be rest stops along the way, volunteers to help and snacks at the finish line. Participants can also choose an offsite walk, organizing their own route with friends or walking individually on any day in February while fundraising for the local charity partner.

There is no registration fee to take part. The event is free to join and open to anyone willing to fundraise in support of their community. Adult walkers who raise at least $150 and youth under 17 who raise $75 will receive the well-known Coldest Night of the Year tuque as a thank you for their efforts.

The community event is about more than simply raising money, according to Hutchins.

“What makes Coldest Night of the Year unique is that it’s more than a fundraiser is that it’s a shared experience,” she says. “Instead of simply giving, participants physically step outside into the winter together. That shared act of walking creates understanding and connection. It’s accessible, family-friendly and deeply community-focused, which makes it stand out from traditional fundraising events.”

Funds raised in Kamloops will directly support local programs and services, including wellness initiatives, housing-focused services and daily care for individuals working toward stability.

“Community participation helps ensure these supports remain strong and responsive to local needs,” Hutchins says.

Organizers encourage individuals, families, workplaces and community groups to register, start fundraising and take part in what has become one of Canada’s most recognizable winter fundraising events.

To learn more or to sign up for the Kamloops walk, residents can visit the Coldest Night of the Year website here.

