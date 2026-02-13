StandOUT

Dearborn Ford in Kamloops recommitted to focus on transparency for customers

New dawn at Dearborn Ford

Photo: Contributed Dearborn Ford is recommitted to putting customers first.

For more than a century, Dearborn Ford has been a fixture in the Kamloops community.

Now, entering its 102nd year in business, the dealership is embracing a renewed energy under new general manager Nels Kelly, with a clear focus on transparency, trust and putting customers firmly in the driver’s seat.

The message for the new year is simple: Come and experience the Dearborn difference.

That difference begins with information. At Dearborn Ford, staff members are committed to giving customers all the details they need to make confident decisions. From vehicle history and features to financing options and trade-in values, the goal is to ensure buyers have a full picture before moving forward.

The process is designed to feel straightforward and pressure-free. Customers can expect to be guided, not pushed. They are encouraged to take as much—or as little—time as they need. The pace is set by the customer, whether someone is just starting to explore options or is ready to drive away in a new vehicle.

Finding the right fit is also a priority. The team works to ensure each vehicle matches the customer’s needs, lifestyle and budget. It is about more than making a sale; it is about making sure the vehicle is the perfect one for the person behind the wheel.

Transparency extends to trade-ins as well. When Dearborn Ford provides a value for a customer’s vehicle, it stands behind that number. The dealership will pay that amount whether or not the customer ultimately purchases a vehicle from them.

It is a policy that reflects confidence and a long-standing commitment to fairness.

After 102 years serving Kamloops and surrounding communities, Dearborn Ford’s leadership says the foundation remains the same—relationships built on trust. What is new is a refreshed approach and a renewed focus on clear communication, customer empowerment and a welcoming, no-pressure environment.

As the new year gets underway, the team invites residents to stop by, ask questions and see first-hand what makes the Dearborn difference stand out.

With a century of history and a forward-looking mindset, Dearborn Ford is ready to help drivers navigate their next chapter—on their terms.

