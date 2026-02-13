StandOUT

Another World VR in Vernon takes gaming to new level with free-roam playing

Taking VR to next level

Photo: Contributed Another World VR brings an elevated level of virtual reality play to Vernon.

A new kind of virtual reality has arrived in Vernon, offering a fully immersive, free-roam gaming concept designed for families, friends and corporate teams.

Another World VR Vernon, located at 3307 32nd Ave., is owned by franchisee Bibin Chacko and is part of a global brand operating in more than 60 countries.

Unlike traditional VR experiences, where players are confined to a single spot, Another World VR allows participants to move freely throughout a 4,100-square-foot arena. Advanced tracking mechanisms installed on the floor, ceiling and walls work together to monitor each player’s movements in real time.

“We can have up to 14 players playing in the same game. That’s the main concept,” Chacko says. “It’s great for team building or a family meeting. Either they play against each other or they’re playing as a team.”

The arena can also be divided to accommodate two groups at once. Players can choose from 14 to 20 different games, with sessions typically lasting between 35 and 50 minutes depending on how quickly teams progress through rounds. Experiences range from battling aliens and surviving zombie attacks to lighter fare such as cooking challenges.

Some games allow participants to compete directly against one another, but most are designed for teamwork and strategy. A minimum of two players is required for most experiences.

“You can play by yourself if you want in a zombie game, but you’re going to die every 15 seconds,” Chacko says. “In most of the games, you need a team player to revive you.”

In certain multi-level games, players can move between different virtual floors, even though they remain on the same physical surface inside the arena. When teammates are on separate levels in the game, they appear as shadows to one another. The system allows first-timers and seasoned VR players to play together.

“Usually either you stand as a team or you move as a team,” Chacko says. “Meanwhile, in our games, if five players are on a different level, all five can be on a different level.”

Games are available for a wide range of ages, with some experiences suitable for children as young as six, while others are rated 12-plus or 16-plus. Two new titles were recently added, including a horror-themed game not recommended for younger players.

The venue has already welcomed participants ranging from young children to seniors.

“The oldest [customers] we’ve had was a 91-year-old grandpa and grandma. They never played games before, but their grandsons were here so they all wanted to have a fun time,” Chacko says. “They were skeptical at first, having never played any games before, but it was fun for us to watch them play.”

Another World VR is also a great place to hold your next event. The facility includes a party room that can be used as a mini movie theatre or DJ party space, complete with lighting and sound equipment. The room can accommodate up to 25 people, making it suitable for birthday parties, holiday gatherings and corporate team-building events.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.