Chambers Plan comes with many value-added inclusions for enrolled businesses

Chambers Plan is the simple, stable and smart choice for so many businesses when they are choosing a group benefits provider.

It also comes with a vast number of value-added offerings that solidify Chambers Plan’s spot as the top choice for businesses, regardless of industry or size.

“If I’m comparing various plan options, and cost and coverage are within the same ballpark, I find myself progressing to comparing all the value-added services or inclusions—reasons that might tip the scale for one provider versus the other if cost and coverage are similar,” Spencer Brown says.

Brown is the founder of Brown Benefits, which is the exclusive marketing agency for the Chambers Plan in the South Okanagan, Similkameen and Nicola Valley. The plan will give your business everything it needs—and a whole lot more.

The first value-added inclusion from Chambers Plan that pops into Brown’s mind is its business assistance service from Arcora. It provides HR and business solutions on demand and access to professional accounting, counselling, legal and human resource experts, letting you spend more time focusing on your business.

Owners also have access to an online library of form templates and resources to help address common human resource issues that can impact their organization.

“The best example is if you have a quick question or just need 10 minutes and you don’t want to get billed for an hour from your lawyer or accountant,” Brown says. “It’s good for terminations or severance or disability, stuff like that.”

Another great example of getting more bang for your buck through Chambers Plan is its suite of services for physical and mental health. It enlists the help of Teladoc, which offers virtual health care, medical expert advice for second opinions and a mental health program to help you manage problems like stress, depression and lack of quality sleep. Teladoc also provides mental health experts who can determine if your mental health treatment is right for you.

If that weren’t enough, Chambers Plan has also partnered with a mental fitness app called Hugr whose goal is to improve resilience and mental well-being.

Once again, it all comes with the plan.

“It can be challenging, because to see the value is to access these programs,” Brown says. “I can talk about them as much as I want, but sometimes it takes somebody actually benefiting from them to say, ‘Wow, this was really valuable,’ and it comes at no additional cost.”

Chambers Plan also works with Pocketpills, which bills itself as Canada’s No. 1 online pharmacy and will deliver prescription medication right to your door.

It also has an agreement with payroll provider Payworks, which uses a program called Tandem that allows the software from Payworks and Chambers Plan to communicate with one another. For example, if you update a plan member’s earnings on your payroll system, it will update in the Chambers Plan system as well.

Adding to the value is the fact the plan is run on a non-profit basis, meaning there are no shareholders or dividends to account for, and everything is reinvested back into the plan to keep the rates stable.

