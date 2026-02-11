Nurse Next Door takes caregiving to new level with Happier Aging

StandOUT

Photo: Contributed Nurse Next Door's Happier Aging philosophy is what drives its caregivers.

When Dayna Frame worked for a competitor of Nurse Next Door more than a decade ago in Calgary, she realized her caregiving values did not align with her employer.

She saw Nurse Next Door’s trademark pink cars driving around the city, saw the work they did, and wanted to be a part of it. The home care provider hired her in a temporary caregiver role, and the rest is history.

Frame now owns eight franchises throughout B.C., including the one in Kamloops that was one of the original Nurse Next Door locations that opened shortly after the company was founded in 2001 in Vancouver.

“The business has grown drastically, and we’re so excited and proud to support the Kamloops area, having lived in Kamloops as a child, and I birthed all three of my own children in Kamloops,” Frame says. “The community is like a second home for me, so it’s important to give back however I can.”

Nurse Next Door has more than 400 locations throughout North America, and in the last five years it has expanded into Australia and Europe. That alone proves how the B.C. born-and-bred company’s philosophy rings true with so many.

Nurse Next Door works closely with families who are navigating the emotional and practical challenges that come with supporting a loved one as they age. For many adult children, finding reliable and compassionate care that truly respects a parent’s individuality can feel impossible.

Nurse Next Door’s approach is designed to meet that challenge head on by focusing not just on assistance in the home, but on overall quality of life.

They key part of that approach is the company’s Happier Aging philosophy, which emphasizes independence, purpose and emotional well-being alongside physical care. Rather than treating aging as something to be managed, the model encourages seniors to stay engaged in the parts of life that bring them joy.

That can include revisiting favourite hobbies or discovering new interests, maintaining meaningful connections with family, friends and pets, keeping the mind active through learning, and pursuing long-held dreams through outings, experiences or creative activities at home.

“You don’t have to move into a facility. You don’t have to transition to your children’s home,” Frame says. “You can stay in the comfort of your own home and build a schedule that supports your needs and your likes, and lets you age in place.”

For families, particularly those supporting a parent from a distance, the need for trusted guidance is often just as important as hands-on care. Nurse Next Door offers support through dedicated care designers who help families understand available care options and develop a personalized plan.

The company emphasizes regular communication and a holistic approach intended to reduce social isolation and improve overall well-being, while providing reassurance that a loved one is being cared for consistently and compassionately.

“I’m really passionate about what we do at Nurse Next Door and the impact that we make in our communities, the full-time employment where we’re providing our community with jobs that are rewarding jobs, that are heartfelt,” Frame says.

“It takes a certain person to be a caregiver. You’ve really got to wear your heart on your sleeve and what I like to say … bleed pink.”

More information about the Happier Aging philosophy can be found on the Nurse Next Door website here, and you can stay connected to the broader Nurse Next Door community through its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Families who want to explore a care plan focused on both support and happiness are invited to contact Nurse Next Door Kamloops for a complimentary caring consultation by calling (866) 318-7932 or visiting its website here.

