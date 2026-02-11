StandOUT

Brute Industrial and Fleet think outside the box

Kamloops best kept secret

Photo: Contributed Brute Industrial and Fleet's Jeff Patterson (right) and Jaime.

One of Jeff Patterson’s customers calls his company, Brute Industrial and Fleet, “Kamloops best kept secret.”

The reason? In Patterson’s words, “we can think outside any box.”

“We like to say we make the impossible possible,” says Patterson, a third-generation heavy-duty mechanic, whose two-man operation tackles a wide array of mechanical and automotive projects.

The four-year-old company has seen its business grow quickly through word of mouth in the Kamloops area since it started in 2022 and has built a reputation not only for its quality workmanship but for tackling projects large and small that many in the field may think are impossible.

Photo: Contributed The pair at Brute Industrial and Fleet like to think outside the box when tackling a project.

From diesel and automotive to custom welding, fabrication and machine work, if you can dream it, Patterson and his co-worker Jamie, another experienced heavy-duty mechanic, can build it or repair it.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” he says. “I can remember as a kid being able to adjust carburettors. I’ve been a gear head all my life,” says Patterson, whose father and grandfather were both heavy-duty mechanics.

He got his start working for Highland Valley Copper, where, in his words, the nature of the job meant finding ways to get the job done, no matter what—“field service” as he calls it.

“Scarcity drives innovation,” says Patterson, something he prides himself on.

As a side gig, while working for Highland Valley, he worked with a contractor he met who had a fleet of company vehicles that needed maintaining. As a result of that work, he decided to branch out on his own, left his job at Highland Valley and started his own business. At first, he dealt strictly with automotive work but then transitioned to include diesel and finally added welding, fabrication and machine work.

As word of his skills grew, so did the business and before he knew it, he was being kept very busy with jobs.

It is his and Jamie’s ability to handle unusual projects that has attracted customers. One example is the customer who bought a large, used, non-functioning generator and asked Patterson if he thought he could get it up and running.

“Most people would have said, ‘no way,’ but we don’t think like that,” says Patterson. “You need challenges in life.”

Then there was the Range Rover with a cracked manifold that most would have been scrapped rather than pay the estimated $4,600 for the part. The pair at Brute got it back on the road, running like new, for $1000. They professionally welded the manifold and had it machined rather than replace the whole turbo/assy.

“Nobody does what we do,” says Patterson. “That’s why that customer called us, Kamloops best kept secret.”

So, if you have an automotive, diesel, welding, fabrication or machine work project, contact Brute Industrial and Fleet at 250 819-1664 (call or text) or check out the company's webpage at brutebuilt.ca.

Brute Industrial and Fleet is located at 3227 Shuswap Road in Kamloops and is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.