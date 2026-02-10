StandOUT

Using home equity at renewal to pay off high-interest debt smart strategy

Use home equity for debt

Photo: Artful Homes, Unsplash You can use your mortgage renewal to pay off unsecured debt.

By Maury Dawson

For many homeowners across B.C., mortgage renewal is more than just a date on the calendar—it’s an opportunity. It’s a chance to reassess your financial picture, reset your goals, and potentially put yourself in a much stronger financial position.

One of the most effective strategies I’ve seen over my 30 years as a mortgage broker is using built-up home equity at renewal to refinance and pay off higher-interest-rate unsecured debt. When used thoughtfully, this approach can simplify finances, improve monthly cash flow, and reduce the amount of interest paid over time.

Photo: Contributed Maury Dawson

Why consider consolidating debt at renewal?

Over time, many homeowners accumulate various forms of unsecured debt, such as:

• credit cards

• personal loans

• lines of credit

• vehicle loans

• store financing accounts

These debts often carry interest rates that are significantly higher than mortgage rates. While a mortgage may be in a much lower rate range, unsecured debts can easily be several times higher, making them expensive to carry month after month.

Mortgage renewal is the perfect time to address this because there is no penalty to refinance with your current lender or switch lenders at the end of your term. This allows you to restructure your mortgage and include some or all of your unsecured debts into the new financing.

The value of using home equity to eliminate high-interest debt

By refinancing and rolling unsecured debt into your mortgage, you may be able to:

Lower your overall interest costs — replacing high-interest debt with lower-interest mortgage financing can significantly reduce the amount of interest you pay over time.

Improve monthly cash flow — one of the biggest benefits homeowners notice immediately is reduced monthly payments; instead of juggling multiple high-interest payments, everything is consolidated into one manageable mortgage payment.

Simplify your finances — having one payment instead of several can make budgeting easier and reduce financial stress.

Create room to breathe — Improved cash flow can free up money for saving and investing, home improvements, family expenses, emergency funds and retirement planning.

A realistic example

Consider a homeowner carrying $40,000–$60,000 in unsecured debt at high interest rates. The monthly payments alone can be substantial, with a large portion going toward interest rather than principal.

By refinancing at renewal and incorporating that debt into the mortgage:

• the interest rate applied to that debt may drop significantly

• monthly obligations may decrease

• cash flow may improve right away

This doesn’t just help financially—it often provides peace of mind.

Should you ever refinance before your renewal date?

While renewal is the most natural time to restructure debt, there are situations where it can make sense to refinance partway through your mortgage term—even if there is a payout penalty.

At first glance, paying a penalty may seem counterintuitive. However, when you look at the full financial picture, the math can sometimes strongly support making a change sooner rather than later.

Why it can still make sense

If you’re carrying high-interest unsecured debt, you’re likely paying far more in interest each month than you would on that same amount rolled into a mortgage.

In some cases, homeowners find that:

• the interest savings outweigh the penalty cost

• monthly payments drop significantly

• cash flow improves immediately

• financial stress is reduced

Even after factoring in a mortgage payout penalty, the long-term savings and improved monthly budget can make the decision worthwhile.

The cash flow advantage

One of the most powerful benefits of refinancing to consolidate debt is the improvement in monthly cash flow. When high-interest debts are replaced with lower-interest mortgage financing:

• total monthly payments are often reduced

• more money stays in your pocket each month

• it becomes easier to stay ahead financially

This improved cash flow can help homeowners:

• build savings

• pay down their mortgage faster

• invest for the future

• handle rising living costs more comfortably

For many families, this is where the real impact is felt.

Important considerations

While debt consolidation through refinancing can be a strong financial strategy, it’s important to approach it thoughtfully.

Key factors to review include:

• the amount of home equity available

• the total cost of refinancing

• any applicable payout penalties

• long-term financial goals

• spending habits going forward

This strategy works best when it’s part of a plan—not just a short-term fix.

A strategic opportunity many homeowners overlook

Your home equity is one of the lowest-cost borrowing tools available. Using it wisely can help transform high-interest debt into a manageable, structured solution with lower monthly costs.

For homeowners in B.C. refinancing at renewal—or even mid-term in the right circumstances—can be a powerful step toward regaining control of your finances and improving long-term stability.

After 30 years in this industry, I’ve seen how life changes: rising expenses, unexpected costs and shifting priorities. Sometimes debt builds up gradually. The good news is that your home may provide the solution to reset and move forward with confidence.

Final thoughts

Mortgage renewal isn’t just about signing a new rate—it’s an opportunity to strengthen your financial foundation.

Using your built-up equity to pay off higher-interest unsecured debt can:

• reduce interest costs

• improve monthly cash flow

• simplify your financial life

• help you refocus on long-term goals

And in some cases, exploring this option before renewal—even with a penalty—may still result in meaningful savings.

If you’re approaching renewal or wondering whether refinancing sooner could benefit you, a detailed review of your situation can help determine the best path forward. I’d be happy to walk you through your options. Reach out online or by phone at (250) 371-7844.

Maury Dawson is a Kamloops mortgage broker with more than 30 years of experience.