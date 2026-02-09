StandOUT

From tacos to hot springs: Local expert shares top BC road trip destinations

Top road trip spots in BC

Photo: Bob Kronbauer/Pacific Toyota Dealers Bob Kronbauer with the all-electric 2026 Toyota bZ.

With longer days and warmer weather ahead, many British Columbians are starting to think about getting back on the road. Whether it’s a quick weekend escape or a longer journey through the province, B.C. has so many road trip options, it’s hard to know where to start.

So we asked an expert.

Bob Kronbauer, TV host, author and content creator, has spent decades exploring the lesser-known destinations that make the province so endlessly fascinating, making him the perfect person to ask about where to visit this spring.

Powered by his brand new all-electric 2026 Toyota bZ, Kronbauer will be hitting the road to these amazing spots around the province.

A meal worth making a trip out of – Desert Hills Ranch Taco Stand, Cache Creek

Located on a farm just outside Cache Creek, Desert Hills Ranch Taco Stand is Kronbauer’s top food detour. “It’s not just the best taco stand in a rural setting, it might be the best taco stand in B.C.,” he says. Roughly four hours from Vancouver and three from Kelowna, it’s worth it for the chicken rajas poblano alone.

The easiest city escape – Harrison Hot Springs

Less than two hours from Vancouver, Harrison Hot Springs offers an easy escape from city life. Kronbauer suggests spending warm days soaking in mineral pools, strolling the lakeside village or exploring nearby trails and visiting again in the fall and winter, which brings thousands of bald eagles to the Harrison River Valley.

Photo: AscentXmedia/iStock Harrison Hot Springs

One destination every British Columbian should visit – Barkerville

Once the largest city west of Chicago and north of San Francisco, Barkerville was the heart of the Cariboo Gold Rush. Historic Barkerville may be out of the way, but Kronbauer considers it essential. Walking its preserved streets offers a rare, tangible connection to B.C.’s past, complete with 125 heritage buildings, period displays, satellite museums, restaurants and shops.

Lately, Kronbauer has been exploring in the all-electric 2026 Toyota bZ, an SUV designed for city life and beyond. With an estimated range of up to 468 kilometres under ideal conditions, it’s well-suited for daily drives and memory-making road trips anywhere in B.C.

The most stunning scenery in spring and summer – Smithers to Port Hardy

This northern route offers waterfalls, rivers, misty forests and wide-open landscapes. According to Kronbauer, it’s a “perfect snapshot of what makes British Columbia beautiful. It’s ideal for travellers looking for quieter, more immersive scenery.”

The best family road trip in B.C. – Tofino

“Tofino has something for everyone,” Kronbauer says. The drive becomes part of the experience, while the destination delivers surf, beaches, hikes, shops and standout food. It’s a place where every family member can choose their own adventure.

Planning trips like this has become increasingly straightforward in an EV thanks to tools like A Better Route Planner, which allow drivers to map routes, estimate range and find charging stations along the way, helping keep road trips stress-free.

B.C.’s underrated dining city – Vernon

Often overshadowed by other Okanagan destinations, Vernon has quietly built an impressive food scene. “I recently judged a burger contest for charity and was shocked at how good the food was,” he says. “I can say that, I’m from Vernon, but it’s really turned into a hidden gem for dining.”

Photo: Bob Kronbauer/Pacific Toyota Dealers The all-electric 2026 Toyota bZ.

With fast charging, battery pre-conditioning to help maintain optimal battery temperature year-round and intuitive tech that helps locate charging stations, the all-electric 2026 Toyota bZ is designed to make all-electric travel feel seamless, no matter what the destination

En route, fast chargers mean the Toyota bZ can be fully charged in about 20 to 30 minutes, just long enough to stretch, grab a snack and plan the next detour, without sacrificing the space, comfort or versatility drivers expect from a conventional SUV.

With over 20 million electrified vehicles sold worldwide since 1997, Toyota has been investing in electrified technology for decades. The 2026 Toyota bZ reflects that experience, making it a natural fit for urban explorers ready to experience more of B.C. and beyond.

To learn more or book a test drive, visit a local Pacific Toyota dealer or explore shoptoyota.ca.

Visit vancouverisawesome.com/contests to enter for a chance to win $1,000 to fuel your own road trip adventures this spring.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.