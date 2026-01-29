StandOUT

Elevated Building Envelopes new name for roofing leader

New look for roofing leader

Photo: Contributed Elevated Building Envelopes has worked on many large North Okanagan projects, including The Rise.

Elevated Building Envelopes is the new name for a long-standing Vernon business that has been operating for the last 19 years.

That business will continue to operate under the same ownership group, including directors Darran Light and Ross Laing, and with the same team. Elevated Building Envelopes, which used to be known as Laing Roofing Vernon, is moving forward under the new moniker that reflects how the industry—and its own work—has evolved.

“Everything is exactly the same,” Elevated Building Envelopes president Brian Daniels says. “All we’ve done is change the name.”

Daniels says the new name was the result of both industry trends and the expanding scope of services the company provides.

“The newer generation of roofing and sheet metal companies are going the route of being recognized as building envelope installers," he says. "Whether it be roofing, damp proofing foundations, concrete slab waterproofing to walls and soffits."

The former name reflected how previous companies traditionally named themselves "________ Roofing and Sheet Metal," while the new brand is meant to align with where the trade is headed.

Photo: Contributed

Daniels and his partners came up with the name from a short list of ideas, and the company also boasts a new logo. That is where the changes end, however, as Elevated Building Envelopes is still an industry leader that has worked on the biggest projects in the North Okanagan, like The Rise, O’Rourke Family Estate Winery, Sparkling Hill and Kal Tire Place North. Elevated is currently working on the Vernon Active Living Centre with both the roof and wall cladding contracts.

Photo: Contributed

Elevated Building Envelopes also continues to take on residential flat roofing and metal roofing projects alongside the large commercial builds.

“The people that are running the business are actual roofers. I was a roofer long before I was ever involved in the business end,” Daniels says with a laugh.

Elevated Building Envelopes continues to be a recognized member of the Roofing Contractors Association of British Columbia, or RCABC, which proves the company’s worth.

To be an RCABC roofing company, a contractor must meet strict membership requirements including demonstrated experience, financial stability, adherence to WorkSafeBC safety standards, and compliance with RCABC technical manuals and specifications. Members are also subject to ongoing audits, mandatory training and warranty obligations to ensure consistently high standards of workmanship, safety and professionalism across every project.

The RCABC RoofStar Guarantee offers five, 10- or 15-year warranties on waterproofing and water-shedding roofing systems, convering both materials and workmanship. RCABC backs its guarantees through the independent RCABC Guarantee Corporation, which administers mandatory inspections and provides third-party oversight to ensure repairs or replacements are completed to required specifications.

Elevated Building Envelopes provides comprehensive SBS (torch on) and single ply roofing systems for both new and roof replacement projects. Insulated rain screen wall cladding assemblies with metal cladding, cementitious siding, aluminum composite panels along with metal soffits and standing seam metal roofing. Metal flashings are a large part of every install and their sheet metal shop fabricates all required light gauge coloured metal flashings as well as mid gauge galvanized subgirts. It also offers complete waterproofing, and building-envelope services for commercial, institutional and multi-family projects. From new construction to repairs and maintenance, our team delivers durable, code-compliant systems built for long-term performance in the North Okanagan and beyond.

Photo: Contributed

Safety is another pillar of the company’s operations. Elevated Building Envelopes is Certificate of Recognition-certified, meaning it undergoes an annual safety audit to maintain its standing.

The company is also actively involved in apprenticeship training in conjunction with Skilled Trades BC and the RCABC Training Centre, supporting Red Seal apprenticeships in roofing and provincial certification in architectural sheet metal.

“We’re a large advocate in getting people signed up with the apprenticeship program and ensuring they get their schooling in order to complete the actual certification in the respective trade,” Daniels says.

The company’s new website will be operational soon, so for more information about Elevated Building Envelopes, give the team a call at 250-542-5544.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.