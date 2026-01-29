Brown Benefits gives clients all possible options, let's them decide what's best

StandOUT

Photo: Filip Rankovic Grobgaard, Unsplash Brown Benefits can find the best plan for your business, saving you time and money.

Brown Benefits is best known for its work with the Chambers Plan, but its offerings go far beyond a single product.

The company’s founder, Spencer Brown, is a benefits plan broker, which means he can present several options to ensure a company finds the perfect package for its employees.

Working with a broker gives businesses access to the full benefits marketplace rather than a single insurer or product. Brown says his clients don’t need to contact multiple providers or spend weeks comparing plans on their own.

“If you were to engage myself, it should really be the only party you would need to engage,” Brown says. “I have access to essentially the entire marketplace, and then I have exclusive access to a Chambers Plan that, in my opinion, is the best fit for small and medium-sized businesses in a lot of cases.”

Brown says some companies have specific plan designs in mind or prefer certain insurance carriers based on experience. Others are simply starting from scratch and want to be sure they are getting fair pricing.

He regularly fields calls from businesses that are “just shopping around” and reaching out to multiple providers, but Brown points out a broker can simplify that process.

“People want certainty that they’re getting appropriate pricing, and when I can show them three to five different providers side by side, it gives them the peace of mind that they’re getting the best plan at the best price—especially if they’re taking out a plan for the first time,” he says.

To do that, Brown pulls from several segments of the market. That includes the three large national insurers, smaller regional players and even a Kelowna-based startup that offers a digital-only benefits platform.

“I try to capture a few different segments of the marketplace, compare it with the Chambers Plan, and paint a picture and arm the clients with choices,” Brown says. “Then I can add in my own personal experience, my clients’ experience, what each insurance company does well, maybe what they don’t do as well … and then I try to match that with each client’s attitudes.”

Those attitudes can vary widely. Some businesses are focused primarily on price. Others want the most comprehensive and well-rounded coverage they can get. Many come with preconceived ideas based on previous plans.

“My job is to educate,” Brown says.

Brown Benefits is the exclusive marketing agency for the Chambers Plan in the South Okanagan, Similkameen and Nicola Valley, working with local chambers of commerce to help businesses understand and access the plan.

More information about Brown Benefits is available on its website, and details about the Chambers Plan can be found through participating chambers of commerce.

