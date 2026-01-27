StandOUT

Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts getting ready for even bigger event

Photo: Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts This year's Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts takes place from Feb. 22 to March 15.

For nearly a century, Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts, or KFPA, has played a central role in nurturing young talent and strengthening the region’s cultural fabric, offering students meaningful opportunities to perform, learn and grow through the performing arts.

KFPA’s mandate is to foster a passion for music, dance, speech and dramatic arts in young performers while enriching their quality of life. The non-profit organization produces an annual, three-week adjudicated performing arts festival that brings together students, educators, families and community supporters from across the Thompson-Okanagan and beyond.

Photo: Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts

This year’s festival will take place Feb. 22 to March 15, and everyone is welcome to take part—whether that’s as a performer, volunteer or audience member.

Each year the festival showcases a wide range of disciplines, including ballet, modern and stage dance, brass and woodwinds, junior and senior piano, speech and dramatic arts, strings, chamber music, voice and choir. While most participants come from communities throughout the Thompson-Okanagan, the festival also attracts young performers from as far north as Prince George and beyond.

In 2025, KFPA marked a significant milestone by returning to pre-pandemic participation levels, recording 1,096 registrations. Performances are hosted at three rented venues across the city, transforming Kamloops into a hub of artistic activity for nearly a month each spring.

KFPA is the longest-running community arts society in Kamloops and produces one of several member-adjudicated arts festivals under Performing Arts BC in the Thompson-Okanagan region. Over KFPA’s 93-year history, the organization has enriched the lives of thousands of youth, many of whom have gone on to volunteer, work or pursue professional careers in the arts and is very proud of its alumni. Others become lifelong patrons, carrying forward a deep appreciation for creative expression.

For performers, the benefits extend well beyond the stage. Adjudicated festivals provide structured feedback, performance goals and personal challenges that help build confidence, discipline and resilience.

“Educational music festivals play a transformative role in students’ development, offering comprehensive benefits that extend beyond musical proficiency,” the Vancouver Conservatory of Music says. “Students refine their performance skills, develop critical thinking, enhance their academic potential, and gain invaluable life skills. These festivals not only contribute to individual artistic growth but also strengthen the broader musical community, ensuring that the next generation of musicians is well-equipped to succeed both on and off the stage.”

KFPA’s goal for this year’s festival is to increase registration by 50 entries. That would expand opportunities for students to achieve excellence, inspire a lifelong love of the performing arts, and collaborate with other community arts organizations to strengthen cultural development in Kamloops and beyond.

More information about KFPA and this year’s festival can be found on its website here.

Photo: Kamloops Festival of the Performing Art

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.