New Dearborn Ford GM inviting public to come say hello over cup of coffee

New era at Dearborn Ford

Photo: Dearborn Ford Dearborn Ford goes above and beyond to make the vehicle buying experience stress free.

The new general manager at Deaborn Ford in Kamloops has four promises for the clientele of the 102-year-old business.

And in a way, you could argue those guarantees started being formulated when Nels Kelly—the new GM—was just nine years old and running around the Dearborn showroom. More on that full-circle moment later.

First, Dearborn’s role is to get the customer all the information required before making a purchase.

Second, Dearborn will make sure the vehicle is absolutely perfect when the customer receives it.

Third, the customer will be the one making all the decisions.

And finally, the process will take as much or as little time as the customer needs.

Photo: Contributed Nels Kelly

“We are open and transparent in every department,” Kelly says. “That is super important to us.”

Dearborn Ford’s longevity is rooted not just in selling vehicles, but in building relationships. From its earliest days, when owner Ed Gillespie would sell a car and teach the buyer how to drive it, to its modern, seven-acre site, the dealership has grown alongside Kamloops while maintaining its community-first approach.

Kelly and the Dearborn team are inviting residents to stop by, grab a cup of coffee, see what’s new and experience the atmosphere for themselves. It’s a new year and a new energy at Dearborn Ford, which is part of the vast Cam Clark Automotive Group.

The cool part about the new era is Kelly, whose late father, Gerry, worked at Dearborn in the 1970s and 80s. Nels remembers being nine years old and going to work with his dad when the current dealership was being constructed.

“This building was built in 1978 or 1979, and I can remember sitting on the steps of the showroom at nine years old and (owner) Ron Bacon walking by me and me being terrified because that was my dad’s boss,” Kelly says with a laugh.

Kelly got his start in the automotive business at Kamloops Mazda, which is next door to Dearborn Ford and is also part of the Cam Clark family. Kelly was actually part of the team that opened that building.

Now he’s back in Kamloops after 20 years at other Cam Clark dealerships, and he couldn’t be happier.

“Looking after the customer has always been the tradition here,” he says, offering a subtle nod to his dad and everyone else who has worked at Dearborn over the last 102 years. “That’s what we’re building on.”

