StandOUT

Kamloops company, Virdi Excavating, does job well and gives back to community

Virdi Excavating digs deep

Photo: Virdi Excavating Virdi Excavating has grown into a force on the Kamloops construction scene.

Virdi Excavating has entrenched itself as a company Kamloops can rely on.

Five years after launching the company, Ash Virdi’s dedication and commitment has paid off with steady work, a growing reputation and a consistent presence on major construction sites across the city.

The company provides excavation services for commercial, industrial and residential projects, with most of its work focused on large-scale developments such as apartment buildings and hotels. Virdi Excavating is a small, tight-knit operation with six employees that handles everything from full commercial excavation to more modest projects like driveways and retaining walls when needed.

Beyond construction sites, Virdi Excavating has also built a strong presence in the community. The company regularly supports local charities and events, changing its focus from year to year to spread that support around.

It partners with NextGen Electrical Services on charity initiatives and was a platinum hole sponsor at last year’s NextGen Kamloops Hospice Charity Golf Tournament. The company has also supported the Hopewell Clinic gala and this past Christmas donated gift baskets to families in need.

The company specializes in residential, commercial, civil and industrial excavation, and its team is trained to operate a wide range of equipment while tackling complex site conditions. That versatility allows the company to take on virtually any challenge a project might present, and every job comes with the same commitment.

That hands-on philosophy starts at the top. Unlike many contractors who move into management roles as their companies grow, Virdi remains on site.

The business has had steady work since it opened its doors, driven largely by Kamloops’ ongoing need for multi-family housing, hospitality projects and commercial development. While the company can do smaller residential jobs, affordability often steers homeowners away from major excavation, making larger projects the company’s main focus.

For more information about Virdi Excavating, visit its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.