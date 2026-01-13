StandOUT

Telus STORYHIVE Voices returns in 2026 with $10K grants

$10K grants for creators

Photo: Telus STORYHIVE Maria Sanchez, creator of Bruna Party.

“Do it! Apply to Telus STORYHIVE! Even if you have little or no experience, I think it’s totally worth it, especially if you're passionate about creating content and sharing it with others.”

That’s Maria Sanchez’s advice, and exactly what she did this year. The Kelowna resident, who created a 10-episode kids' DIY craft tutorial series called Bruna Party Season 1, was one of 73 digital content creators from across British Columbia and Alberta selected to bring their locally reflective digital series to life for the 2025 Telus STORYHIVE Voices program.

Now, STORYHIVE is opening the intake for the sixth season of the program. If you’re a new or emerging digital content creator in B.C. or Alberta, it’s your moment to shine. You don’t have to be from a big city to realize your dreams; STORYHIVE is all about sharing local stories. You’ll have the chance to produce your own six-episode digital series about anything—from wellness, tech, makeup and hair tutorials, to a DIY series and fun, educational content for kids—the possibilities are endless.

New for this year, Telus STORYHIVE is thrilled to offer the program’s expanded focus on children’s content and edutainment, an especially timely opportunity for creators to develop engaging, safe and community-rooted programming that supports kids’ learning and online safety.

“When creating content, I think it’s really important to think about who will be watching and try to make it as simple, entertaining and fun as possible,” Sanchez says.

This is an exciting opportunity for brand new creators, and especially those who are interested in creating children’s content as an avenue into the content creation and filmmaking career pipeline.

“I felt so proud of myself for creating those 10 episodes and really pushing myself to make each one better than the last, based on what I was learning along the way,” Sanchez says. “I’m currently working hard on Season 2, and I’m really hoping to apply for and get Season 3.”

Grant funding, eligible formats

Selected applicants will receive $10,000 in production funding for their first season, with an exciting new tiered grant system of amounts increasing for subsequent seasons up to five seasons from $12,500 to $20,000. Plus, you get access to customized online training, a community of support and distribution to more than one million viewers on TELUS Optik TV, Stream+ and over 163,000 subscribers on STORYHIVE’s YouTube channel.

“Take advantage of all the resources and free training they provide; it will help you a ton during the production of your project,” Sanchez says. “Also, be smart about how you allocate your budget in the areas that will show a good improvement in the quality of your content and deliverables.”

Eligible formats include how-to series, lifestyle or fitness series, DIY/craft series, children’s edutainment, variety shows, tutorial shows and cooking shows. Ineligible content includes fully animated series, fiction, video-only content, music videos, news, video games, video podcasts, non-Canadian content, promotional, political or religious-themed content.

Beginner creators are encouraged to apply. Whether you like to shoot on your mobile phone or use a pro camera, this is your chance to make some content that matters to you, and retain the intellectual property rights to your produced work.

“The support they offer during the production process is fantastic; it genuinely feels great to be supported while you're focused on making your project,” Sanchez says.

“The STORYHIVE team is creating a huge impact on all new content creators and the creative community; it has helped and motivated me to create and share more with the community."

Be part of the Telus STORYHIVE community

“We are thrilled to launch a new season of the Telus STORYHIVE Voices program,” STORYHIVE Interior B.C. territory manager Audrey Kiss says. “This year we’re shining a spotlight on engaging, educational content created especially for children—stories that spark imagination and learning. It’s inspiring to see local creators bring meaningful edutainment series to life that reflect our communities and help young audiences see themselves on screen.”

Voices is one of Telus STORYHIVE’s most accessible/grassroot programs. If your application is accepted, you’ll be joining a community of like-minded creatives in B.C. and Alberta to share resources, learn and grow with each other.

“At STORYHIVE, we’re deeply committed to supporting all kinds of storytellers and all kinds of stories—including exciting, high-quality content created for children,” Kiss says. “We believe young audiences deserve engaging, educational programming that reflects their lives and communities, and we’re proud to help creators bring meaningful children’s edutainment to life in the Okanagan and beyond.

“This program is designed to support new and emerging digital content creators with the resources they need to turn their ideas into reality. We encourage new and emerging storytellers of all backgrounds to apply. Whether you’re creating for kids, families or broader audiences, STORYHIVE Voices is here to help fund and amplify your vision.”

This is exactly the beating heart of STORYHIVE. It’s a community that works endlessly to support their local creators and also advocates for diverse and underrepresented representation in Canadian content.

Don’t miss out, anyone can apply

Unlock the resources you need to turn your creative ideas and passion into reality. Don’t miss this moment to take your digital content creation journey to the next level. Remember, there’s no experience required. And whether you’re in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon or beyond, they want to hear your stories.

Curious to learn more? Visit Telus STORYHIVE Voices and register for STORYHIVE's Ask Us Anything on Jan. 20, 2026, at 5 p.m. PST, where they’ll answer your questions about applying.

Applications open on Jan. 13, 2026, at 9 a.m. PST. Apply at storyhive.com/apply by Feb. 20, 2026.

