The power of refinancing; secured line of credit will unlock true value of your home equity

By Maury Dawson

As a homeowner, your house is likely your largest asset—and over time, it quietly builds wealth through appreciation and mortgage paydown. Yet many Canadians never fully leverage the financial power sitting inside their home. Refinancing your mortgage and adding a secured line of credit is one of the most effective ways to put that equity to work for you.

With nearly 30 years in the mortgage industry, I have seen firsthand how strategic use of home equity can accelerate financial goals, reduce stress and create opportunities that simply wouldn’t be possible otherwise.

Let’s explore why refinancing and adding a secured line of credit can be a smart, flexible and powerful financial move.

What is a secured line of credit?

A secured line of credit—often called a HELOC, or home equity line of credit—is a revolving credit facility secured against your home. It allows you to borrow against your available equity, repay it and borrow again—much like a credit card, but at significantly lower interest rates.

Unlike a traditional loan, you only pay interest on the amount you use, and you control when and how you access the funds.

Why refinance to add a secured line of credit?

When you refinance your mortgage, you can:

• Access built-up equity

• Restructure your debt

• Add a secured line of credit alongside your mortgage

• Potentially improve cash flow and financial flexibility

This approach creates a financial safety net and an opportunity fund—all in one.

Key advantages of a secured line of credit

1. Unmatched flexibility

A Secured Line of Credit can be used for almost any purpose, including home renovations or additions; purchasing a rental property or vacation home; investing in stocks, mutual funds or businesses; topping up RRSPs or TFSAs; helping children with education or a down payment; or emergency expenses or unexpected life events

There are no restrictions on how the funds are used. You decide.

2. Lower interest rates

Because the line of credit is secured against your home, interest rates are significantly lower than credit cards, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit.

This means less interest paid and more money working for you.

3. Interest-only payment option

Most secured lines of credit allow interest-only payments, giving you maximum cash-flow flexibility. This can be extremely helpful during renovations, investment periods or transitional life stages.

4. Always available, no re-approval needed

Once set up, your line of credit is there when you need it. No re-application, no waiting, no stress. Whether an opportunity appears or an emergency arises, you have immediate access to funds.

5. Smart tool for wealth building

Many financially savvy homeowners use secured lines of credit to purchase rental properties, invest in income-producing assets, leverage equity to grow long-term wealth and consolidate higher interest rate debt.

When used strategically, this can significantly accelerate your financial progress.

Common uses I see every day

Home renovations — Renovations often deliver strong returns on investment, especially kitchens, bathrooms and additions. A secured line of credit lets you pay contractors as work is completed, avoid high-interest credit cards and increase your home’s value while you live in it.

Buying a rental or vacation property — Using home equity as a down payment can open the door to additional rental income, long-term appreciation and lifestyle benefits, like vacation property use. Many of my clients use their SLOC as a bridge to enter the investment property market.

Investing — Some homeowners use their secured line of credit to invest in stocks or mutual funds, private investments or their own businesses. When structured properly, this can even offer tax advantages. Always consult your accountant or financial advisor.

Topping up RRSPs — A line of credit can be a powerful tool for catching up on RRSP contributions, reducing taxable income and improving long-term retirement outcomes. This strategy is especially effective for high-income earners.

Why this strategy works so well

Your home equity is money that is low-cost, flexible and always accessible. Instead of letting it sit idle, you can use it to improve your lifestyle, reduce stress, create new income streams and build long-term wealth.

When structured correctly, refinancing and adding a secured line of credit can dramatically improve your overall financial position.

Important considerations

Like any financial strategy, this approach should be tailored to your goals, structured carefully and reviewed with a professional. It’s not about borrowing more—it’s about borrowing smarter.

Final thoughts

Refinancing your home and adding a secured line of credit is not just about access to money—it’s about access to opportunity.

Whether you’re planning renovations, investing, purchasing property or simply wanting financial peace of mind, this strategy gives you control, flexibility and options.

After nearly 30 years helping clients navigate the mortgage landscape, I can confidently say: Your home can do far more than just shelter you—it can empower you.

If you’d like to explore how a secured line of credit could fit into your personal financial plan, I’d be happy to walk you through your options. Reach out online or by phone at 250-371-7844.

Maury Dawson is a Kamloops mortgage broker with more than 30 years of experience.

