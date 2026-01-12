StandOUT

No need to leave your home for physiotherapy thanks to Live + Grow Physio

Physio that comes to you

Photo: Live + Grow Physio Live + Grow Physio offers in-home physiotherapy.

Melissa Thompson started her new business, Live + Grow Physio, because she saw a need for in-home physiotherapy service in the South Okanagan.

It also gives her genuine joy to be able to support residents in her community with their physiotherapy goals.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to see people,” Thompson says. “I’m just happy to be there for them.”

Photo: Live + Grow Physio Melissa Thompson

Thompson brings a long career in physiotherapy to her venture, including studying in Australia and a career path that has taken her through Penticton Regional Hospital and Penticton Health Centre. She knows how the system works, and Live + Grow Physio is here to help those in need throughout the South Okanagan, including Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos and all surrounding communities.

What makes Live + Grow Physio stand out is Thompson’s mission to personalize the treatment. Sometimes physiotherapists will set the parameters of what a client needs, but she will go to their homes and see first-hand what is required to make their lives better. Maybe, for example, they have trouble reaching plates on the top shelf of their kitchen cabinet. Thompson will work with clients to overcome that obstacle together.

“I want to get to know about people and learn what’s important to them,” Thompson says. “So it’s not about what I think their goal should be. It’s what their goals are. Everything is centred around them.

"I might think being able to cook in their kitchen is important, but for them it might be using the stairs so they can exit their home."

Live + Grow Physio is also ideal for those who have surgery or are coming off a long hospital stay and might not be able to drive for certain periods of time.

Photo: Live + Grow Physio Thompson will come to your home.

Another aspect unique to Live + Grow Physio is Thompson’s ability to offer neurological physiotherapy, which is helpful for patients who have suffered strokes, or have neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis.

"I can help with prescribing medical equipment such as a walker, raised toilet seat, bathing chair or a bed rail," Thompson says. "Many times people do not realize the equipment exists or how much it can improve their independence."

Thompson also places an emphasis on completing her missions, which is making sure her patients go as far as they can in their treatments. Humans are human, after all, and if left to their own devices will not always do their exercises on their own.

Another perk of working with Live + Grow Physio is the schedule. As long as Thompson gets enough notice, she will work evenings and weekends to ensure her patients receive the treatment that works best for them.

“I want to make a difference,” she says, “so I want to work with people’s schedules.”

More information about Live + Grow Physio can be found on its website here.

