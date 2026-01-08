StandOUT

Climate Action Ripple Effect, or CARE, seeks volunteers for climate projects

CARE for kids, community?

Photo: CARE Vernon city councillor Kelly Fehr mentored Lake Country students Carter and Jayda in the creation of CARE Bags outfitted with hygiene products, food and other items for unhoused folks in Vernon. This support is increasingly important as climate change brings extreme temperatures and emergency events such as wildfires. They won a CARE Community Impact Award and seed funding to continue their work next year.

If you’re looking for something fun and rewarding to do this spring—while giving back to your community—the perfect opportunity is here starting in March if you complete an online application by Jan. 31.

Does supporting kids and local climate solutions seem like a good fit? If so, Climate Action Ripple Effect, or CARE, can partner you with a small team of students from grades 6-12 in Kelowna, West Kelowna or Lake Country. Together, you’ll create a project that tackles a real-world climate challenge right in your community.

And you don’t have to be a climate expert to join the growing CARE movement. Whatever your connection to climate action—as a professional or a passionate advocate—CARE can find a suitable match that aligns with your skill set, interests, availability, schedule and community.

Project categories include nature and biodiversity, agriculture and food, energy and buildings, waste reduction, eco-friendly transportation, and human health and culture.

“CARE features powerful programming and events that bring the community together with a shared focus on youth and climate action.” says mentor Amandeep Singh from the Home Zero Collective. “It was an honour to be part of such a meaningful initiative.”

CARE mentors and advisors provide topic-specific, in-person and virtual support to student teams throughout project design and development. For mentors, this can range from 10-30 hours between February and May. Project advisors invest one to two hours virtually between March and April to share topic-specific research leads and explore project concept viability.

Post-CARE evaluations last spring found students enjoyed and valued their mentor relationships, which helped them build personal, educational and vocational knowledge, skills, interests, confidence and agency.

Mentor feedback showed that CARE empowered them to share their experience, knowledge and passion with students; build intergenerational relationships based on trust and mutual respect; and connect with others and build capacity in the local climate action community.

“Students and mentors love being creative together,” CARE mentor recruiter Kasey Van Sickle says. “Innovation within even a single category is incredible.”

Waste reduction, for example, has showcased projects that:

• Explored the benefits and viability of composting restaurant food waste

• Created artwork showing the effects of single-use plastics on our water sources

• Studied the ability of mycelium (fungi) to digest plastics

• Repurposed landfill-bound fabric into reuseable bags and cleaning tools

• Recycled plastic barrels for use as home rain barrels

• Reimagined and crafted thrift store finds into sustainable fashion

• Repurposed broken hockey sticks, old rubber boots and plastic milk jugs as planters

Last spring, CARE in Vernon’s School District 22 involved 14 teachers, 272 students and 50 mentors who collaborated to create 92 projects in support of the City of Vernon Climate Action Plan and UN Sustainable Development Goals. These numbers could double this year as more schools and classes sign up, which means CARE is looking to recruit twice as many mentors and project advisors.

To learn how you can help, visit the volunteer page on CARE’s new website or contact [email protected].

