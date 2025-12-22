StandOUT

Penticton's Tin Whistle Brewing Co. celebrates three decades, looks to future

Tin Whistle a gold standard

Photo: Tin Whistle Brewing Co. Midnight Peach Cream Ale is one of the creations celebrating Tin Whistle's 30th anniversary.

Tin Whistle Brewing Co. was at the forefront when it opened in 1995, and it continues to lead the way today.

The Penticton business was the first craft beer brewery to open in the Okanagan, and it is still going strong today. Its current owners, the husband-and-wife team of Alexis Esseltine and Tim Scoon, made sure to celebrate in style this year, releasing a series of 12 special beers throughout the year, highlighting both its history and the direction it is heading.

“This is something the community can truly celebrate, because they’ve been part of the brand’s journey for so long,” Esseltine says. “While we’ve had the privilege of stewarding it forward, it doesn’t belong to us alone. It represents an important chapter in the Okanagan’s craft beer story and the beginnings of the craft beer movement in this region.”

Tin Whistle is not just surviving, however; it is thriving under the superb guidance of Esseltine and Scoon. At the most recent B.C. Beer Awards, Tin Whistle took home the second-most honours overall, solidifying its place as the most awarded brewery in the Okanagan. The haul included two gold medals, one silver and three bronze, with a gold awarded to its Black Widow Dark Lager, a beer that has been part of Tin Whistle’s lineup since the beginning.

“It’s gratifying to see one of our original styles stand the test of time and continue to thrive,” Esseltine says.

Beyond awards, Tin Whistle has also distinguished itself as a leader in sustainability. In 2021, it became the first carbon-neutral brewery in B.C., operating as a zero-waste facility and continuing to push environmental innovation within the industry. That commitment earned the brewery national recognition this year as one of Canada’s 2025 Clean50 honourees.

“We’re making award-winning beer, but we’re doing it really thoughtfully,” Esseltine says.

That thoughtful approach is driven by a recognition of how climate change is already reshaping brewing. Esseltine says changes in grain, hops, water availability and supply routes are no longer future concerns for brewers, but real challenges that affect day-to-day operations.

“It makes me feel good as a business operator and as a mom of three kids, like we’re doing the right thing,” she says. “Climate change truly jeopardizes business as usual in the beer space. Grain is changing. Hops are changing. Access to fresh water is changing because snowpacks are not there. To think that we can brew like this forever is totally off the wall. It’s not possible. So if we’re not fighting climate change, then who?”

Photo: Tin Whistle Brewing Co. Alexis Esseltine and Tim Scoon have owned the craft brewery since 2020.

Sustainability and innovation are key parts of Tin Whistle’s future, but its past and community connections remain at the heart of the brand, whose name came from the train that used to run along the Kettle Valley railway. Its Peach Cream Ale, an iconic beer shipped throughout the province, continues to draw loyal fans year after year, including summer visitors from Alberta who make it their beer of choice.

“Tin Whistle is a really cool brand,” Esseltine says. “I have people that come through the door that had Tin Whistle at their wedding 30 years ago. I have people who have been buying Black Widow Dark Lager for 25 years. I have people who come back every summer just for Peach Cream Ale.”

Esseltine says the final three beers of its 30th anniversary celebration are great ones to celebrate with this holiday season. They are:

• Chocolate Cherry Porter — This small-batch, historical release has been revived from the Tin Whistle archives. Once the brewery's signature holiday beer, this decadent porter has made its long-awaited return. Rich layers of organic dark chocolate blend seamlessly with bright, tart cherries, creating a luxurious harmony of flavour and aroma. It’s the perfect beer for sipping fireside, wrapping up a winter’s day or sharing with friends during the festive season.

• Italian Amber — This is a limited release brewed with fresh, wood-fired pizza crusts from Pizzeria Tratto Napoletana. It delivers a rich malt character with notes of caramel, toasted bread and a hint of smoke. Smooth, balanced and deeply flavourful, it’s an Italian elevation for the amber ale.

• Midnight Peach Cream Ale — Another limited release take on Tin Whistle’s iconic Peach Cream Ale. Once brewery-only, this fan favourite now steps into the crisp, seasonal air for the first time. Juicy orchard peach meets a smooth, mellow malt backbone, layered with just a touch of caramel warmth.

Photo: Tin Whistle Brewing Co.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.