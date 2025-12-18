Chambers Plan offers flexible benefits for employers of all sizes

Photo: Brown Benefits The Chambers Plan is great for businesses of all sizes.

Businesses across the South Okanagan, Similkameen and Nicola Valley are increasingly turning to the Chambers Plan as a stable, flexible employee benefits option designed to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes.

Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce executive director Michael Magnusson says the Chambers Plan stands out because it removes many of the barriers that small and medium-sized businesses face when trying to find comprehensive benefits.

“It is a benefits plan that any business of any size can get into, whether you’re a solopreneur of one or a big business of 100 or larger,” Magnusson says. “It’s just one of those plans that doesn’t have a minimum number of employees, and it offers stable price points and stable offerings.”

Brown Benefits is the exclusive marketing agency for the Chambers Plan in the South Okanagan, Similkameen and Nicola Valley, working with local chambers to help businesses understand and access the plan.

Magnusson says stability is one of the main reasons employers make the switch. He pointed to South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services as an example, noting the organization moved to the Chambers Plan after dealing with uncertainty under its previous provider.

“They switched to the plan because of the stability of it,” he says, “whereas their prior plan either removed benefits when it came time to go into the next fiscal year or the premiums went way up.”

Annual increases are typically modest, averaging around 5% over the past decade.

“A lot of for-profit benefit providers will try to get you in at the low price point for the first year and then make it back after year two,” he says. “Whereas we don’t do that. It’s just a nice, smart, stable plan that sticks with you.”

The Chambers Plan is administered by non-profits, meaning there are no shareholders or dividends to account for, and everything is reinvested back into the plan to keep the rates stable. Magnusson says more than one-third of Penticton’s chamber members are enrolled, with a retention rate above 93%.

The plan also offers flexibility for employers, including options to add features such as health and wellness stipends. An easy-to-use app allows claims to be submitted quickly, with reimbursements deposited directly into employee accounts while maintaining confidentiality.

Businesses looking to attract and retain staff with predictable, customizable benefits can learn more about the Chambers Plan on the Brown Benefits website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.