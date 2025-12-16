Don't be surprised by all costs that come along with buying new home

Photo: Towfiqu Barbhuiya, Unsplash There are many other costs that come with buying a home.

Buying a home in B.C. is exciting, but the price on the MLS is just the starting point. Buyers are often surprised by how many other costs show up between the accepted offer and move-in day.

The true cost of buying a home in B.C.

When you fall in love with a home, it’s natural to focus on the purchase price. But in B.C., there are several additional costs you need to budget for: legal fees, property transfer tax, title insurance, insurance, inspections and more.

Think of these as the “behind-the-scenes” expenses that help protect you, register your ownership and get your new home fully set up.

Below is a practical overview of the main costs and typical ranges. All numbers are approximate and can vary by location, property type and provider.

1. Legal fees and disbursements

Every purchase in B.C. requires a lawyer or notary to handle the conveyancing: reviewing the contract, searching title, preparing and registering documents, and handling funds.

The typical legal fee range is $900 to $1,300 for a standard purchase, but an “all-in” agreement, including fees plus disbursements, land title office charges and couriers, can cost between $1,400 and $1,800 for a purchase under $2 million.

Costs can be higher for more complex titles like easements, leases and co-ownership agreements, multiple mortgages or private financing, and rush closings.

Tip for clients: Always ask whether a quote includes both legal fees and disbursements so you’re comparing apples to apples.

2. Title insurance

Title insurance protects you and/or your lender against certain losses related to the property’s title, like unknown liens, fraud, certain survey issues and some zoning problems. It’s generally a one-time premium paid at closing and stays in force as long as you own the property.

The range in B.C. is $225 to $500 for a typical residential property under $1 million, depending on insurer and coverage. Premiums increase gradually for higher-value properties.

Sometimes a lender will require title insurance even if the buyer isn’t as familiar with it, so it’s worth building into your closing cost estimate from the start.

3. Property transfer tax (PTT) in B.C.

B.C.’s property transfer tax is one of the largest closing costs most buyers face. It’s payable when the transfer is registered at the land title office.

For most residential purchases in B.C., the general PTT is:

• 1% on the first $200,000 of the fair market value

• 2% on the portion from $200,000 to $2,000,000

• 3% on the portion over $2,000,000

Additional higher-value or foreign-buyer related taxes may apply in certain areas and situations, so clients should always check for the latest rules.

First Time Home Buyers’ Program

B.C. offers a First Time Home Buyers’ Program that can reduce or eliminate PTT if you meet specific criteria. To qualify, generally you must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, never have owned a principal residence anywhere in the world and not previously received a first-time buyer PTT exemption in B.C., use the property as your principal residence and buy a property that has a fair market value of $835,000 or less (effective April 1, 2024), is 0.5 hectares or smaller and contains only residential improvements.

If you qualify you are fully exempt from PTT on the first $500,000 of the purchase price. Above that, a partial exemption applies up to a maximum fair market value, with the exemption phasing out as the price rises toward the upper threshold. Current guidance indicates partial relief is available in a band above the full-exemption threshold; buyers near the limit should check the exact numbers with their lawyer or notary.

A good example is a qualifying first-time buyer purchasing a $600,000 home might pay PTT only on the portion above the fully exempt $500,000, rather than on the entire price, depending on the precise rules in effect at the time of purchase.

Newly built home exemption

Separate from the first-time buyer program, B.C. has a newly built home exemption that can significantly reduce PTT for qualifying new homes used as a principal residence. As of April 1, 2024, you may qualify for a full exemption if the fair market value is $1,100,000 or less, with a partial exemption up to $1,150,000.

This exemption is available whether or not you’re a first-time buyer, provided you meet the conditions for a principal residence, timing of occupancy and property type.

4. Property tax and other adjustments

On closing, your lawyer or notary will calculate adjustments to ensure the seller and buyer each pay their fair share of yearly costs.

Common adjustments include:

• Property taxes — If the seller has already paid the year’s property taxes in full, the buyer reimburses the seller for their share from the closing date to year-end. If taxes aren’t yet billed or paid, different adjustment methods may be used based on the contract.

• Municipal utilities — In some municipalities, utilities such as water, sewer, garbage or recycling are billed annually or quarterly on the tax bill and may be adjusted similarly.

• Strata fees — Monthly strata fees are often adjusted so the buyer picks up the cost from the closing date onward.

• Fuel or propane — For rural or non-gas properties, the seller may be reimbursed for any fuel remaining in oil or propane tanks.

These adjustments can add or subtract a few hundred dollars either way, depending on timing and billing cycles.

5. Setting up utilities and services

While utility connection costs aren’t usually paid through the lawyer or notary, they are a real and sometimes overlooked expense.

Buyers should budget for:

• Electricity and gas — BC Hydro and FortisBC may charge connection or account setup fees and may request deposits from some customers.

• Water, sewer, garbage — Depending on the municipality, you may need to set up an account or change billing to your name.

• Internet, cable, phone — Installation, modem or router fees, and any move or activation charges.

• Home security systems or monitoring — Initial equipment or activation costs.

These can easily add a few hundred dollars in the first month of homeownership, depending on how many services are being installed.

6. Home inspection and other due-diligence costs

A professional home inspection is one of the best investments a buyer can make. A home inspection is typically $400 to $700-plus, depending on the size, age and location of the home. If needed, specialist inspections include sewer line scopes, roof assessments, structural engineer reports, wood energy technology transfer inspections for wood stoves, or oil tank scans.

While not mandatory, these costs help buyers avoid expensive surprises down the road.

7. Appraisal fees

If you are obtaining a mortgage, your lender may require an appraisal to confirm the property’s value. The typical range is often $300 to $500-plus, depending on property size and location.

Sometimes the lender covers the appraisal cost; in other cases, the borrower pays directly or it’s added to the mortgage completion costs.

8. Mortgage-related costs

Depending on the mortgage type and lender, buyers may encounter:

• Default insurance premiums (CMHC, Sagen or Canada Guaranty) if the down payment is under 20%. These are usually added to the mortgage amount rather than paid in cash at closing.

• Lender or broker fees in certain situations, like alternative or private lending.

• Interest adjustment between the closing date and the first regular payment.

• Bridge financing costs if you’re buying before selling your existing home.

As you know, walking clients through these numbers well before they write an offer can make them far more confident.

9. Home insurance

Lenders require buyers to have property insurance in place as of the completion date.

The cost range varies widely, but many detached homes fall somewhere in the $1,000-plus per year range in many B.C. communities, with condos often somewhat lower.

For strata properties, buyers still need a contents and liability policy even though the building may be covered under the strata’s master policy.

Your lawyer or notary will usually need proof of insurance before they can release mortgage funds.

10. Moving and miscellaneous costs

Finally, the “life” costs of moving include professional movers or truck rental, packing materials and storage, lock changes or re-keying, small repairs, painting or furnishings for the new home. Another cost could be mail forwarding via Canada Post.

These aren’t technically closing costs, but they hit the wallet at the same time, so they should be part of any realistic budget conversation.

Pulling it all together: A sample budget

For a typical resale home purchase in B.C., outside of luxury price points, many buyers might reasonably budget:

• Legal and disbursements: $1,400-$1,800

• Title insurance: $225-$500

• PTT: Anywhere from $0 (if fully exempt) to many thousands of dollars, depending on price and exemptions

• Inspection and appraisal: $700-$1,200

• Insurance setup and utility deposits: $300

• Moving and incidentals: $1,000

Total out-of-pocket “extras” commonly end up in the several thousand dollar range, on top of the down payment.

Buying a home in B.C. is a major milestone, and understanding the full cost picture up front can take a lot of stress out of the process. A good team—mortgage professional, Realtor and lawyer or notary—will help you estimate your total closing costs, check your eligibility for PTT exemptions and choose mortgage options that fit your budget today and into the future.

