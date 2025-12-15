Saved by miracles: Mauricio Garcia’s story

Contributed

Some moments in life unfold so precisely that you can’t help but believe in miracles, connecting the right people, in the right place, at the exact moment they are needed. The extraordinary chain of events that took place on Aug. 2, 2025, is the reason 30-year-old Mauricio Garcia is alive to tell his story today.

Mauricio was visiting from Calgary, on a houseboating trip with family and friends in the Shuswap, when someone fell overboard. Without hesitation, he jumped in to help. Moments later, he was being pulled into the propeller. All he remembered was a crowd standing over him, his body feeling cold, and then darkness.

The people on the boat reached him within seconds, but his injuries were overwhelming. His brother-in-law, a trained medical first responder, applied a tourniquet to Garcia’s nearly severed arm and directed others to help to manage his wounds during the 45-minute race back to shore. A nurse from a nearby pontoon boat leapt aboard to assist. Alerted to the emergency, staff at the marina sent a fully stocked first-aid kit by jet ski. The journey back felt endless.

Standing on the dock was the Benson family, complete strangers but exactly who he needed—Lorraine, an operating-room nurse who would be involved in his care again when he returned home, and her two physician daughters, including anesthesiologist Dr. Brittany Benson, who would later care for him at Royal Inland Hospital. Immediately, they were at Garcia’s side, starting IV fluids, supporting his airway and helping control the blood loss. Their interventions bridged the gap until paramedics and the critical care transport team arrived.

Everywhere Garcia turned, another person with precisely the right knowledge and skill appeared.

Garcia was flown by helicopter to Royal Inland Hospital, where the trauma team was prepared and waiting. The propeller had severed his dominant arm and sliced through his torso, causing catastrophic injuries to his diaphragm, liver, gallbladder, appendix and bowels. He was rushed into the operating room where vascular surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Grab made a decision that saved Garcia’s life, choosing life over limb.

“Performing the life-saving vascular surgery during Mauricio’s trauma was only one part of a coordinated and team-based effort,” Dr. Grab says. “General surgeons Dr. Baughan and Dr. Afford brought their own critical expertise to the table, and together we were able to pull Mauricio through severe injuries that very few patients survive.”

Family from Calgary to Mexico rushed to be by his side. Just after his wife, Humbeline, arrived, Garcia emerged from the operating room, a version of him she barely recognized. Surrounded by machines and monitors, fighting for his life, Humbeline held one small part of his hand and didn’t let go for days.

Garcia spent nearly a month at RIH: three weeks in the intensive care unit and another in the trauma unit before being transferred to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. He endured multiple surgeries, countless interventions, and witnessed the boundless compassion and expertise of every person involved in his care.

Trauma nurse co-ordinator Brad Stroich says, “Mauricio’s story and treatment journey exemplify how complex trauma care is and highlights the amazing team of health-care professionals we have at RIH and in our region. Patient centred trauma care is a collaborative effort that includes the entire spectrum of our care team from nurses and physicians, to care aides, pharmacists and the entire team of therapists in allied health. Each person contributes their expertise to injury care and are instrumental in supporting positive health experiences for our community and patients like Mauricio.”

During those first fragile days, another miracle revealed itself. While Garcia was restricted to only eating ice chips, he couldn’t help but notice that his wife was eating far more than usual. A test confirmed something they had been praying for. After four and a half years of trying, Humbeline was pregnant. Their baby is due April 17, 2026, on their five-year wedding anniversary. Another extraordinary coincidence.

Today, Garcia is home in Calgary. He is healing, preparing for a prosthetic arm and getting ready to welcome his new baby. His determination is matched only by his gratitude for the strangers who saved him, the loved ones who stood by him and the remarkable team at RIH who saved his life.

"So many miracles saved my life, but each one began with someone who cared,” Garcia says. “Because of you, I will get to hold my newborn baby. Because of you, my story continues. I carry a gratitude so deep I can’t fully put it into words. Thank you.”

