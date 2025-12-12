Seasonal vehicle care: Preparing your vehicle for Kamloops’ climate

Photo: Dearborn Ford The factory-trained technicians at Dearborn Ford will get your vehicle ready for winter.

If you live in Kamloops, you know winter isn’t something that sneaks up on you quietly. Cold snaps, icy roads and surprise snowstorms are all part of life, and your vehicle needs to be just as ready as you are. Whether you drive a Ford or any other make or model, proper winter preparation can make all the difference in safety, reliability and peace of mind during the colder months.

One of the most important parts of winterizing your vehicle is your battery. Cold temperatures reduce battery power and can turn a weak battery into a no-start situation overnight. Having your battery tested before winter fully sets in is a simple step that can save you from being stranded. Along with the battery, your charging system should be checked to ensure your alternator is working properly and keeping everything powered up in freezing conditions.

Tires are another major factor in winter safety. Winter tires are designed to stay flexible in cold temperatures and provide better traction on snow and ice than all-season tires. Making the switch early can help you maintain control and shorten stopping distances when roads get slick. Proper tire pressure is also key, as pressures tend to drop with the temperature, reducing grip and increasing tire wear.

Fluid checks become even more critical as temperatures drop. Engine oil thickens in the cold, so ensuring you’re using the proper grade for winter conditions helps your engine turn over more easily. Coolant and antifreeze mixtures should be tested to prevent freezing and overheating, while winter-rated windshield washer fluid keeps your windshield clear of salt, slush and grime. Wiper blades should also be inspected for cracking or stiffness, as worn blades struggle to clear snow and freezing rain.

Visibility and comfort often get overlooked, but they’re just as important. Headlights need to be bright and properly aimed to cut through darker winter conditions, and defrosters and heaters should be working efficiently to keep windows clear of fog and frost. Door seals, locks and hinges can also benefit from lubrication to prevent freezing on frigid mornings.

As winter approaches, having a trusted service team on your side makes the process easier. At Dearborn Ford in Kamloops, the experienced service department doesn’t just work on Ford vehicles. Its factory-trained technicians service all makes and models, offering inspections, maintenance and repairs tailored to local driving conditions. From winter tire installations and brake checks to battery testing and full winter inspections, they help drivers feel confident on the road no matter what they drive.

Taking the time to properly winterize your vehicle isn’t just about avoiding inconvenience. It’s about protecting your investment and keeping your family safe. With professional winter preparation and ongoing maintenance, you can face Kamloops’ toughest weather knowing your vehicle is ready to handle it.

And with the team at Dearborn Ford supporting drivers of all makes and models, help is always close by when you need it.

