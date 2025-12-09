You will be able to find something cool for everyone on your list at Just 4 Fun

Photo: Just 4 Fun Star Wars 3D wood model kits from UGears would make a great Christmas gift.

Looking for that perfect present for someone special?

Still need to fill those stockings with something awesome?

Just 4 Fun in Penticton is where you need to go, because it will not take you long to find gifts that will put smiles on faces on Christmas morning. Shopping at Just 4 Fun is like shooting fish in a barrel. You can’t miss.

“We've got got you covered for gifts and stocking stuffers,” Just 4 Fun owner Leigh Follestad says.

One of the newest arrivals at the downtown Penticton location is a series of do-it-yourself model kits made of wood from UGears. Just 4 Fun features several Star Wars kits that are great gift ideas for young and old.

“They are just phenomenal,” Follestad says. “It’s just a really cool new type of item that nobody has.”

Also new this year for Christmas shoppers at Just 4 Fun is all the STEM—science, technology, engineering and mathematics—products, which allow kids and adults alike to learn while having plenty of fun. Sirius Science and Nature closed up shop earlier this year, and much of its inventory, including rocks, gems and minerals, can now be found at Just 4 Fun. Telescopes, microscopes and high-end binoculars are also sweet gifts for that special someone.

Another example of a unique item is Just Your World, which features Minecraft-like, magnetic building blocks.

“That’s a huge department that’s been growing and is very popular with kids, because it keeps them off screens,” Follestad says. “Instead of playing Minecraft on the TV, you’re playing Minecraft with physical blocks.”

Photo: Just 4 Fun

The store, which is located at 358 Main St. in Penticton, has all the great traditional gifts, including a Lego inventory that is one of the largest in the Okanagan. Whether you’re looking for landmarks, modular buildings, classic vehicles or pop culture favourites, you are sure to find a Lego set that is right up your alley.

You can even combine STEM and Lego this holiday season, as Just 4 Fun features an Australian line of products called iM.Master. The pieces snap together, but you also have to set up hydraulic lines in order for it to work.

Disc golf enthusiasts will feel right at home at Just 4 Fun, which carries what is believed to be the most extensive selection of gear in the Okanagan. The shop is also a haven for Warhammer fans, offering an impressive catalogue of sets, paints and accessories suited to beginners and veterans alike.

Beyond board games and brain teasers, the store is packed with collectible treasures and hobby favourites. Visitors will find Pokémon cards, Ty Beanie Babies, Pez dispensers, Schleich figurines, sports cards, Magic: The Gathering decks, Funko Pop! collectibles and intricate miniatures. The gaming community is well served with nightly Warhammer and Magic: The Gathering meetups, as well as weekend Dungeons & Dragons campaigns.

And then there’s the heat. A dedicated section known as Hot Sauce Hell offers shelves upon shelves of fiery bottles from mild curiosity to mouth-melting intensity. A large tasting station lets shoppers sample sauces before committing.

“And all of this is always at the best price—guaranteed,” Follestad says.

Learn more about Just 4 Fun on its website here.

Photo: Just 4 Fun

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.