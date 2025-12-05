Nelson's newest creative space brings contemporary dance, photography and artistic collaboration

Photo: Yolone Art Group Sophie Barbarics and Jani Lakatos created Yolone Art Group to help the art scene flourish in the Kootenays.

Yolone Art Group is a multidisciplinary collective based in Nelson, specializing in contemporary dance and photography. Founded and led by experienced artists Sophie Barbarics and Jani Lakatos, the group offers innovative dance classes, photography workshops and creative collaborations designed to nurture artistic growth and community connection. Their primary activities take place at The Booster art space on Baker Street, where they focus on professional education, performance projects and visual storytelling for diverse participants and audiences.

Barbarics and Lakatos recently shared more about their journey, their vision and what they're bringing to the Kootenays arts scene.

So how do friends from Hungary end up running a dance and photography studio in Nelson, B.C.? What's the origin story here?

Barbarics: My husband, Dani, and I know no impossible. After visiting Canada as tourists, leaving with amazing memories of the kind and open people and the magnificent nature, we started to dream. We always share these dreams with friends—having common goals and dreams makes life worthwhile for us. So that is how our story started.

Lakatos: Our friendship and mutual trust give the backbone of our business. The creation of Yolone Art Group really felt like an organic progress, as we complement each other's strengths. The more we played with the idea of moving and working together, more details got into place. Our backgrounds—both of us being performers and educators—help us to build connections with ease. As a photographer I use the experiences—communication, instruction, motivation, correction—I’ve gained being a teacher for 27 years. If people feel safe, comfortable and inspired around us, I believe we are doing a good job.

Sophie, you juggle several roles: company leader in Hungary and Canada, studio manager, active teacher, choreographer and mum. What practices or routines do you rely on to stay creative and inspired when your schedule is especially busy or stressful?

Barbarics: New ideas spark me—I feel most alive when things shift and evolve around me. That sense of movement is what enables me to manage all those different roles. Of course, it can sometimes feel overwhelming because I experience life through all senses. It’s taken years of therapy and self-discovery to learn to slow down when needed, to recognize when my energy needs rest.

My creative recharge often comes through meaningful connection—sharing acts of kindness, being wonderfully weird together, dreaming wild, learning through new experiences and getting to know new things. Sometimes it’s about recognizing moments of anger or overwhelm and uncovering the meaningful messages I want to bring forward. Other times, it’s as simple as driving through this beautiful landscape, letting my mind relax from tasks and freely wander in its own imaginative worlds.

Photo: Yolone Art Group

Jani, you’ve connected with so many local artists in your first year here—musicians, actors, photographers. What’s that been like for you creatively?

Lakatos: In our first year here I was lucky enough to meet so many talented and creative people in Nelson. As a former musician I was fascinated with the rich musical scenes in town, watching these artists inspired me to start playing again. I was honoured to shoot two incredible actors, Lindsay Clague and Hiromoto Ida, in our studio and on stage. That work brought me back to the magical world of theatre, where I really feel at home.

Creativity is always a conversation as we inspire each other, generating new ideas and hinting new directions in our process.

You’ve both been incredibly active since arriving in Nelson. What projects or moments from this first year really captured what you’re trying to build here?

Lakatos: Our first introduction happened at the moment we arrived, last July at the ArtWalk Festival, as I could display my prints in Nelson at The Potorium and in Torchlight, opening our exhibition with a live music-dance performance, choreographed by Sophie.

The immediate support and feedback of the community was incredible and heartwarming.

This year I could hang my pictures again in the Torchlight, hopefully bringing joy to the visitors.

I became a member of the Professional Photographers of Canada Association and gained accreditation in the first year.

In October I volunteered to build a set and shoot fellow photographers at the 80th PhotoGraphie Festival and Award Gala in Vancouver. It was an honour to be there among the best in the profession.

This month I was the official photographer for the Columbia Basin Trust FabX25 Festival and the Castlegar Business Excellence Award Gala. It was very inspirational to meet the local creatives and businesses, looking for ways we can connect, support and co-operate.

Barbarics: A few pivotal projects really highlight what Yolone Art Group brings with dance to the local arts scene. Right now, I’m leading Dance Through the Darkness—a series in Nelson that welcomes movers of all backgrounds to share space, break out of winter’s heaviness and spark creative energy together.

Collaboration drives much of my work. In Whirr, I brought local musicians and movers together at the Charles Bailey Theatre for a creation, bringing participants from Nelson, Trail and Rossland together.

The dance film Daffodils—shot here in Nelson and shown internationally—also helped spread the message of human connection while showcasing our beautiful community.

I’m grateful to keep connecting with artists for performances and shows like singer-songwriter Alissa Arnason and designer Celia Hayet, Tapatia Collective for their event of Day of the Deads and to take part in events like Nelson Pride.

These projects all reflect what I value most: creative collaboration, community and sharing new voices through dance.

I know you both come from an urban background. How do you make your classes, workshops and events accessible and meaningful for people in rural B.C.?

Barbarics: Adapting to life and work in a small community is a genuine challenge for me—both personally and when it comes to connecting with people. Yet, in many ways, it feels easier here than it did in urban settings. People in the Kootenays have consciously chosen this way of life. They’re not stuck here; they’ve decided to live in these tight-knit communities, and that mindset is truly inspiring.

The core of my approach is always inclusivity. I design my classes, workshops and events to welcome different backgrounds and stories, offering space for each participant to express themselves. I believe it’s a real gift to share and celebrate our differences with each other, and that spirit shapes everything I do—especially in a rural environment that values authentic connection.

Photo: Yolone Art Group

Lakatos: I believe that curiosity and the joy of learning new things are in all of us, regardless of the location, country or continent.

Teaching starts with listening. Every time I hold a workshop, I learn many things as well. On every course we build connections, engage in conversations and share new ideas, tips and tricks we all benefit from.

You both clearly care about helping emerging artists. What does that actually look like in practice?

Barbarics: I moved to Nelson to connect—not just to make a living, but to share and make art accessible for everyone. That’s at the heart of everything I do. After opening our studio, The Booster, on Baker Street, I started the Booster Incubator program to create opportunities for emerging artists. The program offers space, mentorship and support; sometimes that means providing a place to work. Other times it’s one-on-one consultation or scholarships for classes. We do our best to offer what we can, because making art and arts education accessible is central to our mission and to building a vibrant, supportive community for new voices.

Lakatos: I started running a photo mentor project back in Hungary a couple years ago. The feedback was so positive, as my mentees could leap into the professional realm and find their voices in the art of visual storytelling.

Moving to the Kootenays I kept this dream project and started to find pupils in the area who are willing to learn not only the theory but the practical how-tos of visual communication and photography.

I still have a few available spots in the mentor program, open for new artists to develop their skills.

Sophie, what’s a moment in your teaching that’s stuck with you—one of those times where you could see someone’s transformation happening in real time?

Barbarics: Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing people in my classes find the courage to pursue their dreams—sometimes taking small, important steps and other times making life-changing decisions. For me, those moments are the sweetest reward. It means they discovered their own inner light and found the confidence to create change, whether that meant performing publicly for the first time, embarking on a new project or simply moving through life with more joy and belief in themselves. Seeing someone’s growth and empowerment through our programs is why I do this work.

What services or programs are you most excited to offer, and how can people in Nelson get involved or book them? What options are available for people who do not live near Nelson?

Lakatos: I have two programs running at the moment. The first one is the above mentioned photo mentor program, which is a one-on-one educational series for those who want to elevate their skills and/or want to be professionals.

The second one is my monthly photo club called PICTURE THIS! This is an open group for everyone who likes, follows or does photography on any level. We share, critique and analyze the pictures the participants bring. It’s two hours of fun and inspiring conversation with like-minded people, a treat for the eyes and for the soul.

In Trail the Visac Gallery opened its doors for a new exhibition last month. The VISAC Members Salon Show & Sale is running until December 18th, and you can find my prints displayed there.

Barbarics: In Nelson I’m especially excited for our two big December dance events, which I’d call the The Big Let-Go: Dance Sessions, happening December 11th and December 18th.

On December 15th, we’re hosting a special Daffodils screening and live discussion about human connection at The Booster.

Looking ahead, in January, I’m thrilled to offer The Cocoon Lab—a brand new creative series all about nurturing new ideas and movement.

The best thing about what we do is that we love to keep moving, both creatively and physically. No matter where you live, there are ways to join us. We bring our programs and workshops to new towns or even out to wild B.C. nature, and we’re open to online classes and consultations for those farther away. We’d love to connect, and there’s always an open door for new energy, new partnerships and new ideas.

Whether you're looking to explore movement, develop your photography skills or simply connect with Nelson's creative community, Yolone Art Group offers a welcoming space to discover, create, and grow.

More information about Yolone Art Group can be found on its website and social media sites (@yolone_art_group) or by emailing [email protected].

