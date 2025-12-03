StandOUT

Elementary students facing food insecurity need your help

Help feed hungry students

Photo: North Okanagan Starfish Program Volunteers work hard to keep hungry elementary students fed over weekends.

Imagine facing the weekend not knowing if there will be enough food at home. This is a harsh reality for too many students, as one in five children in B.C. experiences food insecurity due to rising food and housing costs that continue to burden families.

While school lunch programs help meet children’s needs during the week, weekends remain a significant challenge, leaving many families struggling to provide nutritious food. This impacts the students’ ability to learn, with studies showing direct links between access to nutritious food and academic performance.

Photo: North Okanagan Starfish Program

The North Okanagan Starfish Pack Program was started close to 10 years ago to fill this crucial gap for elementary students across the region. The program provides students in need with weekend bags of food filled with two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, snacks and fresh produce—enough to sustain them until school resumes.

However, rising living costs have led to a growing number of students needing help. As a result, the Starfish Pack Program now serves more than 230 students each week at 21 locations in the North Okanagan.

“We are fortunate to have a team of dedicated volunteers to support the program—from delivering and sorting the food to packing the bags and taking them to schools,” Kalamalka Starfish Society operations director Darryl O’Brian says.

The program is supported by local partners, including Kalamalka Rotary, Save-On-Foods Village Green Mall, School Districts 22 and 83, Keith Construction and Wayside Press. It’s a true community effort that addresses a vital need.

The Starfish Pack Program has recently launched its holiday season fundraiser, aiming to raise funds that will cover the operating costs for another year. Over 90% of the program costs are groceries.

With more students than ever in need, additional funding is critical. Just $25 provides one weekend bag for a child, while $875 can support a student for weekends throughout an entire school year. Every contribution helps ensure that elementary school children in our community have enough food to thrive and focus on their learning.

Donations can be made through the society’s website here or by mailing a cheque to Box 1465, Station Main, Vernon, BC V1T 6N7.

Thank you for being part of the fight against childhood hunger in the North Okanagan.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.