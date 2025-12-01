StandOUT

A Little Bud about more than just cannabis, as community benefits as well

When Randy Tingskou’s wife faced a serious health challenge, cannabis became part of her treatment. However, the first product she tried didn’t help. The one that did wasn’t available at retail, only wholesale.

So Tingskou did what any devoted husband would dream of doing but very few would have the courage to follow through on: He started a cannabis company just so his wife could access the medicine that worked for her.

That moment, born from love, urgency and determination, became the heart of A Little Bud, a business rooted in compassion and built on the simple belief that if someone needs help, you find a way.

“I spent 15 years running car dealerships and working in the automotive business, so I kind of come from an industry where if there’s a need, you get it done,” Tingskou says. “You find a solution. In this case, it was the most important need, which was my own spouse. That’s how it was born.”

Tingskou has opened a second location for A Little Bud in Summerland, taking over the PH Cannabis store on Main Street. The grand opening was held on Friday, and it now means the community will be receiving twice as much in support as it did before. The other store is located at 9-7519 Prairie Valley Rd.

Each A Little Bud location partners with a local non-profit, offering monthly donations, additional contributions throughout the year, and something many businesses don’t always offer—time. Real, volunteer hours. Real presence. Real support. A Little Bud Summerland donates monthly to its charity partner, and it adds up to approximately $6,000 per year, plus additional donations. Over the last five years, A Little Bud’s three locations throughout B.C.—Summerland, White Rock and Whistler—have donated more than $200,000 to non-profits.

“All of our stores serve different non-profits in the community,” Tingskou says. “Our Okanagan partner is Mamas for Mamas, which is just an absolutely amazing organization that was actually founded by a high school friend of mine. Shannon Christensen and I went to KSS together. So for me it’s a really close connection there.

A Little Bud prides itself on customer service and employs staff members who are passionate about cannabis. They know of what they speak, and every patron is treated to a fantastic experience when they enter the store. The two Summerland stores have plenty of experience on their staff as well, and customers come from afar to take advantage of that.

“Yes, people actually drive the 20 minutes from Penticton to shop here,” Tingskou says. “And once you understand the experience, it makes perfect sense.”

A Little Bud is known for its customer service—not the “salesy” version, but the real human kind. Its staff members are well-paid, well-trained and genuinely passionate about cannabis. They take time with you. They remember you. They care. No rush. No “in and out.” Just kindness, knowledge and a team that actually loves what they do.

“There’s a real human element to what we do,” Tingskou says. “We have some very genuine people that work for us, very kind people, and they’re absolutely crazy about helping people with their cannabis journey.

It’s a simple formula. Happy staff. Happy customers. Stronger community.

A Little Bud’s newest shop at 2-10105 Main Street is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

But what they really offer isn’t just cannabis. It’s community. It’s care. It’s the kind of local business that reminds you why supporting small matters.

And sometimes, it’s worth the short drive to support the people who show up for their community every single day.

“So it all comes together to make this nice formula where it keeps the customers incredibly happy, and it keeps our staff incredibly happy,” Tingskou says. “It’s a customer service experience that is gimmick free, but very genuine.”

More information about A Little Bud can be found on its website here.

