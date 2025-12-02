StandOUT

Donations on GivingTuesday to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation matched thanks to generous gift

Photo: Contributed The late Wray Finlay and his wife Anita. Anita Finlay has made a generous donation to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, in which she will match any donation made today, GivingTuesday, to the foundations's Light A Bulb fundraising campaign, up to a maximum of $200,000.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s annual holiday appeal is back and this year, the Light A Bulb campaign is raising funds to bring urgently needed surgical equipment to VJH.

With today being GivingTuesday, the foundation is offering an exciting way to increase access to health care, with all donations received today matched up to $200,000, thanks to a generous local donor.

The incredible opportunity for other donors to double their impact is thanks to a generous donation from Anita Finlay, a long-time supporter of VJH Foundation.

Well-respected members of the Lake Country community for almost 40 years, Anita and her late husband Wray, exemplified hard work and entrepreneurship. They were two of the founders of Wood Lake Cable, the television service for the region, which further encouraged future development in the area. The Finlays were also instrumental in introducing several much-needed amenities to the community, including the expansion of natural gas service to outlying areas.

Photo: Contributed The VJH Foundation's Light A Bulb campaign raises money for equipment at the hospital.

“My parents were always looking for ways to give back to the community,” says the Finlay’s daughter, Judy. “This recent gift to VJH Foundation is simply another part of that legacy. My mom wants to honour my dad and their joint desire to have a lasting impact on health care in the North Okanagan.”

Kate McBrearty, executive director of the VJH Foundation, praised the generosity of Finlay, saying donors like Anita and her family do so much for health care in the community with their giving.

“Matching donors understand that health care is expensive, but by coming together, as we do on GivingTuesday, we can equip our surgical teams so that our community has access to the best care possible, right here at home,” says McBrearty.

"We live in such a generous community. When it comes to improving healthcare, every gift counts. Together, we have a big impact.”

The Light A Bulb campaign helps fund essential surgical medical equipment at VJH. In the urology department, a Thulium laser for breaking up stones in the body (such as kidney stones) is required. The ENT department requires a CO2 laser for precise, minimally invasive removal of tumours, polyps and other growths in the throat, larynx and nose, as well as an ENT microscope for complex surgical procedures in the highly intricate structures of the ear, nose and throat.

All three pieces of equipment directly contribute to less invasive surgeries, shorter recovery times and better patient outcomes.

The current surgical equipment that the new machines would replace has reached the end of its life and is in urgent need of replacement.

With more than 2,600 operations performed at VJH annually on this equipment alone, the need is critical and acquiring it will mean patients will not have to travel to Kamloops for care.

You can donate today (or any other day) by:

• Donating online at VJHFoundation.org

• Calling 250.558.1362

• Visiting the VJH Foundation office in person. The office is located at VJH, in the Jubilee building across from the pharmacy.

Donations made today, GivingTuesday, will be matched up to $200,000.

