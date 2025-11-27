StandOUT

A Little Bud opens second Summerland location, with grand opening Friday

Bright new Bud in town

Photo: PH Cannabis, managed by A Little Bud The new shop will hold its grand opening on Friday alongside the Summerland Festival of Lights.

There will be more than one reason to celebrate on Friday in Summerland.

The South Okanagan community will host the annual Summerland Festival of Lights downtown, and a new business is hosting its grand opening on Main Street right along with it.

A Little Bud recently purchased the PH Cannabis location at 2-10105 Main St., and it will be celebrating its new beginning from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday. There will be eye-popping specials, plenty of giveaways, snacks, hot chocolate and coffee for those over the age of 19 who pop into the store.

“It coincides with the Summerland Festival of Lights, so the main street is already going to be closed off to pedestrian traffic only,” A Little Bud owner Randy Tingskou says. “We’ve got different specials, giveaways and all kinds of stuff happening throughout the day for our customers.”

This is the second Summerland store for A Little Bud, whose first location is at 9-7519 Prairie Valley Rd. Tingskou says the acquisition of the Main Street store is another milestone in a year of growth and accolades for the cannabis retailer, which also operates stores in Whistler and White Rock. The Main Street store is branded as PH Cannabis, managed by A Little Bud, and will undergo a rebrand over the next 12 months of so.

It's great news for Summerland, too, because A Little Bud gives back so much to the community. A percentage of the profits from each store throughout B.C. is donated to a regional charity partner, and in the Okanagan it's Mamas for Mamas that is the beneficiary.

“We’ve got absolutely the best teams around, and we’ve proven that this year over and over again,” Tingskou says. “We won Emerging Business of the Year and Customer Service Excellence for our Whistler location.

“We also just won Business of the Year in Surrey-White Rock for our White Rock location. And we’ll start targeting some more of the opportunities in the Okanagan here over the next year.”

Tingskou grew up in the Okanagan, attending Kelowna Secondary School, which meant the chance to add a second store in Summerland was a natural fit.

“It also kind of fits the motif,” he says. “All of our stores are in resort destinations. White Rock is a very popular tourist destination, Whistler is arguably one of the most popular in British Columbia. And then, of course, the Okanagan and Summerland are tourist destinations. It’s where people want to be.”

Downtown Summerland is where thousands of people will be on Friday night, and they are all invited to pop into PH Cannabis, managed by A Little Bud, to say hi to its super squad of employees and to check out all of the excellent deals.

“You can try some cannabis beverages that are non-infused, and then, of course, we’ve got great deals and discounts going on as well,” Tingskou says.

More information about A Little Bud can be found on its website here.

