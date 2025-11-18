StandOUT

The Kamloops Salvation Army accepting volunteers and donations for Kettle Campaign

Call for Kettle helpers, givers

Photo: The Kamloops Salvation Army The Kamloops Salvation Army kicked off its annual Kettle Campaign last week.

The Kamloops Salvation Army held its holiday Kettle Campaign kickoff last week, and now it is seeking both volunteers and donations to help make the community thrive throughout the year.

This year’s fundraising goal is $240,000. That money will fund programs like Breakfast Link, which provides meals to seniors once a week throughout the year. The other meal program that is run off these funds is the CRU Lunch program, which goes out to five neighbourhoods and serves hot meals.

“We’re serving 200 meals out of that truck in one day, and it takes a large number of hours and volunteers,” Major Orest Goyak says. “The volunteers aren’t just at Christmas time. We have volunteers throughout the year that really step up and support us.”

More volunteers are needed for this year’s Kettle Campaign, which sets up stations throughout the city during the holiday season. As of late last week, more than 400 shifts still had to be filled. The Salvation Army will also have Tiptap stations at The Vic Downtown, Swelaps Market, London Drugs and Save-On-Foods, where pre-set amount donations can be made with the tap of a credit card.

Those interested in volunteering can head to The Kamloops Salvation Army website here to register. They will be able to choose when and where when they want to volunteer. They can also call or text Dale at 250-819-0843.

“It’s all computerized and very, very simple to follow and fill in the shifts,” Goyak says. “Our volunteers are so important to us that we have a very robust system in terms of recruiting, training.

“We give top-notch training to all our volunteers throughout the year and treat our volunteers very well and respectfully, and that’s why they keep coming back, because they see the impact that they’re making in the community.”

The kettle locations where the community can donate and/or volunteer this holiday season are:

• Save-On-Foods Sahali

• Save-On-Foods Westsyde

• Aberdeen Mall

• Walmart

• Costco

• Sarah’s Your Independent Grocer

• Freshco

• Superstore

• London Drugs

• Safeway

• BCLiquor stores (as of Dec. 1)

Every time you put cash in a kettle or tap your credit card during the campaign, you are helping your community go that extra mile.

“It’s very important that The Salvation Army continues their work in the community,” Goyak says. “I’ve worked with the Salvation Army for over 25 years now, and I’ve seen how in every community that we go to, how far we can stretch dollar. It’s just amazing.

“With the contacts and suppliers that we have, we can take one dollar and stretch it out and get the most out of that dollar. And that dollar goes directly back to the community and to those most vulnerable and in need.

“If you want your dollar to go further and help someone, The Salvation Army can surely stretch that dollar to help as many people as possible.”

To learn more about Kamloops Salvation Army, visit its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.