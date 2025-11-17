StandOUT

The Winston Pub, returned to its former glory, serves as gathering community spot

The Winston Pub invites all

Photo: The Winston Pub Owner Brandon Loughery views The Winston Pub as a community centre.

For owner Brandon Loughery, who founded the Woodsman Group, the goal has always been to create gathering places that put people before profits.

“I didn’t get into the business because I wanted to make a bunch of money,” Loughery says with a laugh. “There is a common misconception that you do, but it’s not true. Margins are razor-thin. I grew up in a very community focussed place, and then I went and cut my teeth in the hospitality industry in countries where pub culture was massive.”

This culture and the industry were where he found a new sense of what community meant.

“My wife and I have the white tablecloth, fine dining experience, but it’s not our roots. What I’ve always loved about pubs is that they are the community centre. Especially if there is no town hall, it’s usually the pub where people meet to celebrate weddings, grieve the loss of loved ones, and so on. That's what we focus on.”

Photo: The Winston Pub

The Woodsman Group, which also owns Black Pine Social (Silver Star Village), Woodys Pub (Lake Country) and Packing House Pub (Kelowna), purchased The Winston Pub (formerly Sir Winston’s Pub) in January 2024. Looking to restore the pub to its former glory, Loughery and his team have been working on updating the space located at 2705 32nd St. while trying to do everything it can to contribute to the local economy. Whether that’s offering delicious, homestyle entrees for $14, sponsoring a youth soccer league or various softball and rugby teams around the city, the mission is to make Vernon better.

“When we do a steak special on Thursday night, it’s because we want to look after our locals,” Loughery says. “I can feed people more affordably than they can often feed themselves, and I’m proud of that. Living a life of service is a good thing. So if I act that way and do that, and I can get the locals to understand and buy into the principles of the community looking after itself, then the benefit of that and by proxy, I have created a successful business. That’s how my model works, not the other way around. It’s not, ‘I need to make money first and then I can make things cheaper.’ Mine is, I’m hoping to do enough volume that we can afford to keep doing this for the community.”

The Winston Pub’s community mindedness extends beyond the pub walls. It also provides a hot lunch program bi-weekly as well as participating in multiple school fundraisers during the year. Loughery is also planning to introduce a program to help Vernon’s unhoused population.

“I know of some restaurant groups that have done great things in Vancouver, “ he says. “We have been looking at similar ideas. Even in groups within the community that are struggling, if you can feed people and give them something to look forward to, things start to look better. We want to work on these ideas once the pub gets more established.”

The Winston Pub is not only a great gathering place for any occasion, but customers can also enjoy discounts and reward programs that make it even easier on the pocketbook.

More information about The Winston Pub, including its menu, can be found on its website here.

Photo: The Winston Pub

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.