Dearborn Ford drives community support for BC Wildlife Park with big donation

Community support and conservation came together this summer at Dearborn Ford, where the dealership turned its popular Family Pricing Event into a campaign for a cause.

Throughout August and September, Dearborn Ford pledged to donate $100 from every vehicle sold to the BC Wildlife Park, resulting in an impressive $18,300 donation to help care for local wildlife and support the park’s ongoing conservation efforts.

“The BC Wildlife Park has been part of Kamloops’ identity for decades,” Dearborn Ford says in a statement. “It’s a place where families connect with nature and learn about the incredible wildlife in our province. We wanted to show our appreciation by giving back in a way that truly makes a difference.”

BC Wildlife Park has long been a cornerstone of the Kamloops community, providing sanctuary for rescued animals, offering educational programs for all ages and inspiring visitors to protect British Columbia’s natural heritage. Dearborn Ford’s donation directly supports these vital efforts, funding animal care, habitat maintenance and educational outreach.

The campaign aligned perfectly with the Family Pricing Event, an annual celebration of fair, transparent deals designed to make new vehicle ownership more accessible for local families. This year, the event carried extra meaning: every customer who drove away in a new Ford also helped drive meaningful change.

When the campaign concluded, representatives from Dearborn Ford visited the BC Wildlife Park to present the cheque—a proud moment for both teams. Smiles were shared, photos were taken and the spirit of community partnership was on full display.

“Partnerships like this help ensure we can continue providing the best possible care for our animals and create memorable experiences for visitors,” BC Wildlife Park says in a statement.

Dearborn Ford’s contribution reflects the dealership’s ongoing dedication to giving back to the Kamloops community—a place that has supported the business for generations. Through charitable programs, local partnerships and community sponsorships, Dearborn Ford continues to prove that local businesses can be powerful forces for good.

“This donation wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing customers,” Dearborn Ford says. “Together, we’re helping protect the wildlife and natural beauty that make Kamloops and British Columbia so special.”

Serving Kamloops and the surrounding area, Dearborn Ford offers a full lineup of new and pre-owned Ford vehicles, expert service, and a commitment to community. BC Wildlife Park is a non-profit organization dedicated to wildlife conservation, rehabilitation and education, providing a safe home for more than 65 species of animals native to British Columbia.

