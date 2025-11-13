Downtown Salmon Arm has everything you need for festive holiday season

StandOUT

Holiday fun in Salmon Arm

Photo: Jamie Out The second annual Downtown Shine & Forage General Yuletide Village will be held Nov. 29 and 30.

Downtown Salmon Arm is set to sparkle this season with a full slate of festive events, giving residents a great reason to shop, dine and celebrate all things local throughout the holidays.

“We’re really encouraging everyone to come and start their holidays downtown,” Downtown Salmon Arm member and community co-ordinator Althea Mongerson says. “Start downtown and consider downtown first. Downtown really is a gathering point in Salmon Arm. There’s something for everybody—different events, different businesses—for everyone to gather and share that community holiday spirit. There’s lots of stuff for the kids, too.”

The celebrations begin Saturday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Nov. 30, with the second annual Downtown Shine & Forage General Yuletide Village, which is a two-day European-style market that closes down Alexander Street in the heart of downtown. It will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Also kicking off the holiday celebration right on opening weekend is the Rotary Holiday Parade, featuring the man himself, Santa Claus, who will also be available for pictures with the kids. The parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 4:30 p.m.

“It’s really some Christmas magic,” Mongerson says.

On Saturday, Dec. 6, the Downtown Holiday Artisan Market expands on the farmers’ market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., leading into Downtown After Dark from 5-8 p.m., when shops will stay open late. Salmon Arm Recreation and Shuswap Gym of Rock will host drop-in programs for kids so their parents can shop downtown.

Holiday Story Time for young children is scheduled for The Sweet Magnolia Café on Saturday, Dec. 6, The Pink Cherry on Saturday, Dec. 13, and Shuswap Pie Company on Saturday, Dec. 20. Kids will enjoy stories, doing crafts and holiday treats, with tickets available at Eventbrite here.

Thursdays are the days for beautiful holiday music, beginning with Goodness Gracious It’s Christmas concert on Dec. 4. The event at Songsparrow Hall, conducted by Salmon Arm Folk Music Society, will feature the sweet sounds of Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys. Jazz concerts will follow at the Nexus on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

New to Downtown Salmon Arm’s holiday celebrations this year is the Dine and Win event. Patrons who enjoy a delectable meal during the entire month of December can enter their name in a draw, which will award gift cards and gift baskets to the lucky winners.

And returning once again is Shop and Win. Anyone who shops downtown during the holidays can enter to win weekly draws of Downtown Dollars.

“You can win more Downtown Dollars so you can keep shopping downtown,” Mongerson says.

More information about everything happening in downtown Salmon Arm this holiday season can be found on its website here.

