Generation Private Wealth follows six pillars to make clients sleep soundly

Generational move for firm

Photo: Generation Private Wealth The nine-member team at Generation Private Wealth raises the bar.

After more than three decades serving clients as Abbott Wealth Management, the Kamloops-based firm has announced a major evolution.

The award-winning firm is now called Generation Private Wealth, which reflects both growth and purpose.

“We’re really excited about the change,” investment advisor and client services manager Amy Hamilton says. “Abbott was very person-specific and geographically specific. But as we evolve and expand our business, we want to be able to expand our geographical boundaries to all of B.C. and just be a little bit more intentional with our name. With Generation Private Wealth, there’s a story about how we want to work with generations of families. There’s generational wealth. There is generation of wealth. It’s a better story of who we want to be in the evolution of our brand.”

Generation Private Wealth senior investment advisor Mark Bertoli says the brand change is all about raising the bar in the financial services industry. The firm, which employs nine people, specializes in complex financial planning for multi-generational families throughout Western Canada.

“We manage money, we manage lives, we manage corporations, we manage intergenerational complexity, we manage blended family complexity—all of the things that should come with wealth management,” Bertoli says.

The firm’s mission is supported by six pillars that guide its planning process:

1. Wealth generation – growing and preserving wealth through customized investment and planning strategies.

2. Generational protection – safeguarding assets, corporations and family legacies against liability and risk.

3. Generational impact – helping clients define how their wealth can make a difference for family, community and future generations.

4. Generational wealth transfer – ensuring the smooth and educated transition of wealth or businesses to heirs.

5. Generation of tax strategies – maximizing the value of a lifetime’s work by minimizing tax burdens during transfers.

6. A healthy generation – emphasizing physical well-being as part of true wealth, including programs such as annual executive health screenings. “When you’ve got two or three days to live, it doesn’t matter how much money you have,” Bertoli said. “Spending a little annually to ensure your health and your family’s health is one of the best investments you can make.”

In other words, Generation Private Wealth goes far beyond financial advice.

“We like to say money is the easy part,” Hamilton says, “but what you do with your wealth is actually a bit more complicated, whether it’s the intergenerational side of things, and you’ve got kids that aren’t talking to each other, or you’ve got one kid involved in the business and one kid not. Or if you have different issues that cause you to figure out blended family dynamics.”

That dedication has earned national and local recognition. Generation Private Wealth recently received the Customer Service and Innovation awards from the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce and in 2024 captured Wealth Professional magazine’s Most Innovative Use of Wealthtech Award and Charitable Impact Award for Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service.

“We’re very involved in the community. We care about our clients,” Bertoli says. “This is just a new wrapper with real, structured pillars that we can walk the clients through so that we don’t miss anything in their lives. If you go through the six pillars, when you go to bed you don’t have a worry in the world.”

To learn more about Generation Private Wealth, visit its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.